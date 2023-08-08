The Dylan Amsterdam: Hospitality Leader for Dutch Sustainability and Culture
First certified by Green Globe in 2017, The Dylan Amsterdam maintains its Gold member status and its position as a global leader in sustainable hospitality.
We are thrilled to have received Green Globe Certification, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dylan Amsterdam, a renowned luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of Amsterdam, is proud to announce its latest achievement: the prestigious Green Globe Certification. This recognition highlights the hotel's commitment to implementing sustainable practices and contributing to a greener future.
Green Globe Certification has once again independently audited and verified The Dylan’s efforts in environmental conservation, social responsibility, and sustainable tourism practices. First certified by Green Globe Certification in 2017, The Dylan Amsterdam maintains its Gold member status and its position as a global leader in sustainable hospitality.
One of the notable sustainability initiatives undertaken by The Dylan Amsterdam is its promotion of Swapfiets, a renowned bicycle subscription service. The hotel provides its employees a one-year subscription to Swapfiets, encouraging them to commute to work by bike, reducing carbon emissions and embracing an eco-friendlier mode of transportation.
Furthermore, The Dylan Amsterdam is dedicated to reducing single-use plastic waste, with a particular focus on water consumption. All employees receive a Dopper refillable water bottle to reduce the amount of single use cups used in the staff restaurant. Dopper is a social enterprise producing reusable bottles and water refill stations.
As part of its ongoing dedication to Dutch culture, The Dylan Amsterdam continues to celebrate the history of its of 17th century building. The Dylan was originally the first theater in Amsterdam, with the Dutch word for theatre, “Schouwburg” invented for this building. The opening play in 1638 was the Gijsbreght van Aemstel, a trojan horse story about the demise of medieval Amsterdam, which then makes way for the Dutch Golden Age. For the 6th year and first year after the pandemic, the play was performed in January 2023 for nearly local 400 Amsterdammers.
While working in a heritage building, The Dylan Amsterdam has continued to research how to adapt the traditional architecture and become carbon neutral. Energy efficient LED lighting has been rolled out, and plans are under way to convert gas heating for guest rooms and public areas to cleaner electrical heating.
"We are thrilled to have received Green Globe Certification, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism," said Mr Robbert van Rijsbergen, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Dylan Amsterdam. "By supporting Swapfiets and Dopper, and also making donations to Ocean Clean Up, we promote sustainable lifestyle choices. Furthermore, our support for local arts showcases our dedication to preserving Amsterdam's rich cultural legacy. We believe that by combining luxury, comfort, and sustainability, we can provide an unforgettable experience for our guests while making a positive impact on the environment."
The Dylan Amsterdam's Green Globe Certification underscores the hotel's determination to lead the way in sustainable tourism. As the hospitality industry continues to embrace environmental stewardship, The Dylan Amsterdam sets an inspiring example for others to follow.
For more information about The Dylan Amsterdam and its sustainable initiatives, please visit www.dylanamsterdam.com/sustainability-management-plan/
About The Dylan Amsterdam:
The Dylan Amsterdam is a luxury boutique hotel situated in a historic building in the heart of Amsterdam. With its elegant design, personalized service, and commitment to sustainability, The Dylan Amsterdam offers a unique and memorable experience for discerning travelers. The hotel boasts 40 individually designed rooms and suites, Michelin-starred restaurant Vinkeles, and an enchanting garden courtyard.
