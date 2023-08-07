Hotel TWENTY EIGHT Joins Green Globe’s Elite Collection of Sustainably Certified Hotels
Sustainability has been at the core of Hotel TWENTY EIGHT’s philosophy since its inception.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe announces its inaugural certification of Hotel TWENTY EIGHT, a premier boutique hotel in the heart of Amsterdam. By integrating eco-friendly practices into every aspect of their operations, the hotel has successfully minimized its carbon footprint while providing an exceptional guest experience.
— General Manager, Marieke van der Eijk
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT is located at Stadionplein, near to Amsterdam’s Olympic Stadium which was built for the 1928 Summer Olympics. The hotel’s signature 16-meter overhang was built without columns allowing unimpeded views of the district and seamlessly integrating the hotel with the surrounding neighborhood while providing a comfortable and visually inspiring retreat for travelers.
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT is dedicated to sustainable operations and management, incorporating a variety of practices aimed at minimizing its environmental impact. In addition to this, the hotel carefully chooses its suppliers and other partners, to try and work exclusively with environmentally friendly businesses.
General Manager, Marieke van der Eijk said, “I am very proud of obtaining our first Green Globe certification. This is a team effort, and our goal is to be sustainable as much as possible. I am looking forward to developing further sustainable initiatives together with our team, neighbourhood and partners because we care for our guests, community and planet."
Besides the design of the hotel, other aspects of the building contribute to their eco-efficiency. A large part of the energy consumed is generated from the building’s solar panels and the hotel has a sustainable heating and cooling system, while showers and toilets have water saving systems integrated.
Waste management is dedicated to separation across the whole hotel, not only in the F&B outlets. Guests are also enlisted in the process with multiple bins provided so they may dispose of different waste materials separately. The hotel also has a key focus on eliminating single use products to further reduce its environmental footprint.
When it comes to purchasing goods and services for the hotel, particular care is taken to select suppliers who are also dedicate to sustainable practices. Just some of the supplier partners Hotel TWENTY EIGHT engages with include:
The Good Roll supplies toilet paper and donates 50% of its profit to the building of toilets in developing countries. The toilet paper consists of 100% recycled paper, without chlorine, dyes or fragrances.
Printing company Drukkerij de Bij named one of the greenest printing companies in the world by Kodak. In addition to recycling, the printing company consciously chooses to use renewable energy. The company runs almost entirely on its own solar energy and uses low-energy light sources. Additional energy needed beyond Drukkerij de Bij’s own generation, is offset by Project Greensand, which uses subsoil in the North Sea to sequester CO2.
Hotels for Trees aims to make the hotel industry within Europe permanently sustainable by investing savings from reduced room cleaning into new tree planting. Guests at Hotel TWENTY EIGHT can elect to not have their rooms serviced when it is not needed, therefore saving on labor and cleaning chemical costs. These funds are invested in plantations that absorb CO2. It is estimated that 1% of all CO2 emissions on earth are caused by the hotel industry and the related travel movements, services, and supplies. Specifically, for every €100 spent by hotel guests, they indirectly produce between 30 - 50kg of CO2.
In Hotel TWENTY EIGHT bathrooms, guests will not find single-use plastic products, only quality care products from Marie-Stella-Maris. For every amenity product the hotel purchases, Marie-Stella-Maris donates a fixed percentage of its turnover to sustainable water projects.
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT sustainable management also has a keen focus on its own people, believing that authentic hospitality is extended wholeheartedly by people in a place that’s true to its roots.
To stimulate creativity, Hotel TWENTY EIGHT has introduced Yellowpad. This is a platform where all staff can submit their ideas for improvements of both the hotel and the entire organization. For their physical wellbeing, hotel employees have access to their own gym for individual sessions and weekly group workouts.
“A day for yourself and a day for another” is a new initiative allowing all employees to take a day off for themselves and one for helping another person. As part of creating a positive impact in the community, the hotel wants to encourage staff to help someone out one day per year.
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT’s dedication to sustainability aligns with the city of Amsterdam's long-standing commitment to sustainable tourism. Amsterdam has a rich history of prioritizing environmental conservation and sustainable practices, making it a global leader in green initiatives. From the preservation of its historic canals to the promotion of cycling and electric transportation, the city has been at the forefront of sustainable urban development.
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT’s Green Globe certification not only reinforces the hotel's commitment to sustainability but also aligns with Amsterdam's broader vision for sustainable tourism. By choosing Hotel TWENTY EIGHT, guests can indulge in a luxurious and eco-friendly stay, knowing that their visit contributes to the preservation of the local environment and supports the city's sustainable goals.
For more information:
Marieke van der Eijk
General Manager
Hotel TWENTY EIGHT
Stadionplein 260
1076 CK Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Phone +31 (0)20 7051700
marieke.vandereijk@twentyeight.nl
www.twentyeight.nl
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
