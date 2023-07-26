Rugby World Cup France 2023

Advice for travellers to France for Rugby World Cup 2023

New Zealanders heading to this year’s Rugby World Cup, taking place in France from 8 September until 28 October 2023, are advised to read the following information, in conjunction with the travel advisory for France.

Before you go

Around 600,000 supporters from all over the world will be heading to France in September and October for the Rugby World Cup. New Zealanders going to the event are strongly encouraged to:

Plan travel and accommodation well in advance and have a contingency in place should things go wrong.

Have comprehensive travel insurance that includes cover for theft, hospitalisation, death, repatriation, pre-existing conditions, and any activities you wish to undertake that may be excluded from regular policies. If you do not have insurance, you are expected to pay any costs yourself.

Leave a copy of your travel insurance policy and passport with a trusted family member or friend.

If you are intending on driving in France , make sure your New Zealand driver licence is valid and you obtain either an international driving permit or an official translation well before you depart New Zealand. If you lose your New Zealand driver licence while overseas, contact the New Zealand Transport Agency about a replacement or to obtain a ‘certificate of particulars’.

Check/update your enrolment details for the General Election and find out how to vote from overseas on the Vote NZ website.

Register your contact details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade so we can send you important information following an emergency.

Safety and security

Petty crime such as bag snatching and pick pocketing is common in France, particularly in and around major cities and tourist sites, on public transport, in airports and railway stations, and hotel lobbies. Remain alert of your surroundings. Never leave bags or belongings unattended. For further information, see our travel tips .

Ensure you keep your passport and personal belongings secure at all times.

A heightened threat of terrorism remains throughout France. Demonstrations and protests occur frequently and may turn violent. Make sure you familiarise yourself with the advice on the travel advisory for France .

Refuse all ‘taxi’ solicitations from scammers inside airport terminals and train stations. Only use authorised taxis located at official ranks outside terminals and stations. There are set fees for taxi rides to/from airport/city.

Lost or stolen passports

The New Zealand Embassy Paris does not issue passports. If your NZ passport has been lost, stolen or damaged, you must apply for a replacement online : www.passports.govt.nz . It will be issued and despatched by DHL courier from the NZ Passports Office in London.

If you need to travel in a hurry, apply for an ‘urgent’ passport. It will be processed within 3 working days, plus courier delivery time.

When you lodge an application, your previous passport will be automatically invalid for travel so make sure you have made every effort to find it.

For all New Zealand passport questions, contact the NZ Passports Office in London: Tel: +44 207 968 2730 or email london@dia.govt.nz .

Where to get help

In an emergency call 112 (Europe-wide, multilingual) for fire, ambulance or police.

Consular assistance

Most visits to France are trouble free. If things do go wrong, New Zealand travellers will generally make every effort to help themselves before reaching out. But we are here to assist. Consular staff at the New Zealand Embassy in Paris can give advice with the aim of helping you to help yourself. For information on what the Embassy can or cannot do, see: Our services | SafeTravel



New Zealand Embassy Paris

103, rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris

Hours: Mon 10:30-13:00, 14:00-17:00, Tues-Fri 09:00-13:00, 14:00-17:00

Telephone: +33 1 45 01 43 43

Lost/Stolen Passports: +44 207 968 2730

embassy.nz.fr@gmail.com

New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line

For emergencies (e.g. hospitalisation/death) involving a New Zealand citizen overseas, see When things go wrong | SafeTravel or call the 24/7 Call Centre for advice: +64 99 20 20 20 (or from within NZ: 0800 30 10 30). Contact your travel insurer to invoke the relevant policy cover for your situation.

Associated Advisories:

Posted:26 Jul 2023, 20:26