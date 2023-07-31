Hotel del Parque, Ecuador: Sustainability Born from a Charitable Past

Hotel del Parque is a sustainability pioneer in Guayaquil, Ecuador. For a second year, the five-star hotel has been awarded Green Globe Certification.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel del Parque is a sustainability pioneer in Guayaquil, Ecuador. For a second year, the five-star hotel has worked hard to be awarded Green Globe Certification and recognized locally and internationally as a leading sustainable travel establishment.Hotel del Parque’s sustainability was born from its charitable beginnings in 1891. The hotel originally provided shelter for the homeless, the elderly, and the disabled. Almost one hundred years later, and threatened with demolition, the property was acquired by the Central Bank of Ecuador in the 1980s and moved, piece by piece, to its current location in the Guayaquil Historical Park. There, it was meticulously restored along with three other heritage buildings. From that point the Hotel del Parque staff undertook the renovation of the façade, transforming it, with great care from an old construction to today’s luxurious property.Hotel del Parque is regarded as a forerunner in sustainability, inspiring other hotels in its chain. The onsite certification audit, conducted independently by Green Globe accredited auditor Paola Alexandra Mora Costa, found the hotel’s Green Teamwell organized with a disciplined approach and representation across all hotel departments.The Maintenance department focuses on managing resources, measurements and follows up green initiatives. Human Resources takes care of their people with workshops and internal communication required to action the hotel’s sustainability plan. Customer Service and Housekeeping focus on the quality of the guest stay, which results in building a favorable reputation across social media. And Marketing makes regular updates to room guides and the hotel website, communicating the hotel’s sustainability commitment.The hotel’s location also contributes strongly to its sustainability credentials, with the heritage building a cultural corner stone to the rich natural biodiversity of the Guayaquil Historic Park. Having local, organic food sourced from the hotel’s gardens and local markets was also seen as a significant contributor to sustainability as well as greatly enhancing the hotel’s guest experience. The hotel’s Food & Beverage team use their knowledge of gastronomy and local ingredients to present recipes that are fresh, delicious and different every day.For more informationGreen Globe Accredited AuditorMa. Paola Alexandra Mora CostaSustainable Hospitality Management, Spa and Wellness SpecialistMobile: (593) 984481839paoale3000@gmail.com