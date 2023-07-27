Preserving Paradise: Eco-Friendly Initiatives at VARU By Atmosphere
We are genuine in our efforts to operate sustainably. Our focus is to use innovative solutions and responsible practices that minimize our environmental impact.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VARU by Atmosphere is a naturally Maldivian five-star resort surrounded by a brilliant turquoise lagoon. Situated in the Malé Atoll, Varu Island is just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport. Along with creating a picture-perfect holiday experience for its guests, the resort is committed to protecting the biodiverse island ecosystem for future generations.
— Philippe Claverotte, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere
Green Globe’s recent re-certification is a testament to Varu's dedication to responsible tourism and its efforts to minimize its ecological footprint. By complying with stringent criteria and implementing sustainable practices, Varu by Atmosphere has been recognized for its commitment to environmental preservation, social responsibility, and cultural heritage protection.
"We are genuine in our efforts to operate sustainably. Our focus is to use innovative solutions and responsible practices that minimize our environmental impact and preserve the natural beauty of the Maldives. I believe that together, we can create a greener future for generations to come" says Philippe Claverotte, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere.
Solar Power: VARU by Atmosphere has a tropic-proof rooftop solar system with a capacity of 478.515 kWp. Through this setup, the resort is able to generate 18% of its daily electricity requirement. Thus, significantly decreasing the operating hours of the generators and building a sustainable energy model.
Conserving Water: A state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant, with a belt press machine, treats approximately 100,000 liters of wastewater daily, converting it into a valuable resource for VARU's lush gardens. The residual sludge waste is also repurposed for soil fertility and supports plant growth.
Reducing Paper Waste: Eleanor, a virtual concierge application facilitates direct communication between guests and resort team. This transition to paperless communication eliminates the previous practice of printing five sheets of paper per guest upon arrival, resulting in a remarkable reduction of nearly 2,500 sheets of paper per month.
Generator Heat Exchanging System: Heat energy produced by the generators is used to heat water for the entire resort using a heat exchanger. Through this innovative solution a wasted byproduct is transformed into a valuable resource.
LED Lighting and CFC-Free Refrigerants: VARU by Atmosphere prioritizes energy efficiency by implementing LED bulbs in public areas, including all F&B outlets and pathways. This transition to LED lighting reduces energy consumption and curbs greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, VARU exclusively uses CFC-free refrigerants in all its air conditioners.
Sustainable Landscaping: At VARU, sustainability is infused into every aspect of operations, including plant cultivation. The resort's dedicated in-house landscaping team utilizes layering techniques for plant propagation. This sustainable method minimizes the consumption of additional resources such as seeds, fertilizers, and growing mediums. The resort also cultivates fresh vegetables for use in the staff kitchen. The aim is to have a vegetable garden that can supply vegetables for at least one meal daily.
Educating for a Sustainable Future: The resort partners with neighboring schools to provide internships for students and educates them on marine ecology. Through these engagements, VARU fosters a deeper understanding of marine conservation and encourages sustainable practices among future generations.
Next Steps: VARU's sustainability initiatives extend beyond its operations to include the protection and restoration of coral reefs. As a preliminary phase, the resort has started identifying suitable locations for coral planting. These assessments consider factors such as water quality, existing coral populations, and the potential for ecosystem recovery.
