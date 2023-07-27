NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE™ ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH GEARBOX SPORTS AS THE OFFICIAL PADDLE OF NPLPICKLEBALL.COM

Austin Ignite Player Joe Paraiso Blocks a Backhand Volley Rich "Thunder" Lopez of the Indy Drivers Extends on a Backhand Drop

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League, LLC www.nplpickleball.com (NPL Pickleball™), the first and only professional pickleball league for Champions Pros (Age 50+), is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Gearbox Sports, a leading name in the racquet sports equipment industry. The multi-year sponsorship designates Gearbox Sports as the Official Paddle of the NPL, fortifying a collaboration that promises to provide greater visibility to the fastest growing sport in America.

Since its inception, NPL Pickleball has been at the forefront of providing an unparalleled team experience for its Champions Pro pickleball players and fans alike. Although NPL pickleball is a US based league, it has attracted a devoted following and top-tier talent from around the world, with drafted players coming from as far away as Australia and Singapore. As the league continues to exceed all expectations as an emerging phenomenon and the home for Champions Pros, this new partnership with Gearbox is set to ignite unprecedented growth for both parties involved.

NPL Co-founder and World #1 Champions Pro, Beth Bellamy, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The National Pickleball League is thrilled to join forces with Gearbox as the Official Paddle of the NPL. Gearbox has been an absolute joy to work with, and we couldn't be happier about this partnership. Together, we aim to take Champions Pro pickleball to new heights, reaching an even wider audience of pickleball enthusiasts and athletes alike."

Gearbox CEO and Founder, Rafael Filippini, echoed Bellamy's sentiment, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "Gearbox is proud to align with the NPL Pickleball as it embarks on its inaugural season and beyond. We are excited to support the many Champions Pros who play in the league, including several who proudly represent the Gearbox brand, including Indy Drivers player Rich Lopez and Austin Ignite member Joe Paraiso among others. This partnership represents our commitment to the growth and development of pickleball as a sport and showcases Gearbox's dedication to providing superior, technology-based equipment for players at all levels."

As the Official Paddle of the NPL, Gearbox's cutting-edge equipment will be utilized by several of NPL’s Champions Pros during the league's high-profile competition events, and will also be available for demonstration and purchase on-site, including the NPL’s next event in Grand Prairie, Texas on July 28-30. The NPL Pickleball and Gearbox collaboration promises to further advance world-class Champions Pro pickleball and strengthen NPL Pickleball’s position as one of the fastest growing sports leagues in this country and Gearbox as a key innovator in the pickleball industry.

About NPL Pickleball:

NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (50+) professional pickleball players, featuring the best pro players from around the world. Founded in 2022 and led by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy and Michael "Hammer Mike" Chen, NPL Pickleball’s inaugural season is in full swing, with regular season league matches taking place from June to September, and culminating in a season-ending playoff weekend in Glendale Arizona from October 13th-15th 2023 where the Championship title and $100,000 in prize money will be on the line. All events are being held at Chicken N Pickle's state-of-the-art indoor facilities across the country. For more information on NPL Pickleball, visit www.nplpickleball.com.

About Gearbox:

Gearbox Sports was launched in 2007 in San Diego, CA. Founded and designed by a professional racquetball athlete with over 30 years in the composites industry, Gearbox products are created with technology and durability at the forefront. Built to last, they are the only paddles in the industry with a patented carbon fiber core. The brand offers a wide range of products, apparel and high-quality accessories for pickleball, racquetball, paddleball and squash. Gearbox is available at hundreds of retailers worldwide and online. For more information visit: https://www.gearboxsports.com/