IDNR accepting grant applications for local park development

ILLINOIS, July 26 - Deadline to submit OSLAD grant applications is Aug. 31





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is accepting applications for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, grants through Aug. 31.





OSLAD is a matching program that provides an advance payment (for development projects only) of 50% of the grant award amount shortly after the grant agreement is executed. The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining cost of an approved project prior to receipt of remaining grant funds. The program offers state-financed funding assistance to local governmental agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and outdoor recreation areas.





A total of $56 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. In addition, IDNR will once again will provide funding to cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities. In the most recent round of OSLAD awards announced in March, 22 underserved locations received grants for local park projects. For a list of communities that are considered economically distressed, visit https://bit.ly/FY24OSLADecdist.





"I encourage any community that is considering a park development or improvement project to apply for an OSLAD grant. Parks and green spaces are the heart of our neighborhoods and communities," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "Everyone belongs outdoors. An investment in the outdoors is an investment in the health and well-being of the people of Illinois."





Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that has become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since it was established, OSLAD has awarded more than $530 million for park projects throughout Illinois. The program is funded through a percentage of Illinois' Real Estate Transfer Tax.





The application period is now open, and applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2023. Prior to applying for a grant, entities must be registered and current in the state's Grant Accountability and Transparency Act grantee portal at https://grants.illinois.gov/portal/







