Extraordinary Luxury Oasis Unveiled: 15820 Royal Oak Road Set to Captivate the Market by Sophea Interior Design
Luxury is in the details. I strive to craft living spaces that reflect individuality & beauty with functionality at the forefront.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated market debut of 15820 Royal Oak Road, a magnificent showcase of unparalleled luxury and impeccable design, led by Dorothy Alon of Sophea Interior Design.This exceptional residence, meticulously crafted by Sophea Interior Design in collaboration with iBuild by Roei Grinberg, is poised to captivate discerning buyers with its endless amenities and attention to detail. Nestled in a prestigious location, this architectural marvel spans an impressive 12,409 square feet, offering an indulgent living experience. With 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the residence caters to homeowners of all tastes, providing ample space and privacy for the entire family.
— Dorothy Alon, Sophea Interior Design
Featuring 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, gym, and home theater, this residence caters to those seeking the epitome of sophisticated living. Step into the expansive gourmet kitchen, adorned with double island Taj Mahal quartzite countertops, Wolf appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a French style full secondary kitchenette. Entertain effortlessly in the bright dining room with a wet bar, wine refrigerator, and walk-in wine display. The family room offers custom built-ins, a two-way fireplace with a porcelain slab accent wall, and sliding doors to the covered patio area, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.
The second wing features an en-suite office, gym with floor-to-ceiling mirrored walls, and a home theater with custom built-ins. The primary suite alone is a staggering 1,300 sq ft, boasting a high pitched ceiling, custom accent wall, seating area with built-ins & fireplace, and opposing balconies overlooking the yard and oak hillside. The luxurious main primary bath features marble flooring & ceilings, a vanity with a bulb-lined makeup mirror, and a steam shower with porcelain slabs. To top it off, his & hers walk-in closets with islands and accent lighting, along with a spacious secondary bathroom.
Beyond the walls, the expansive and serene backyard beckons with a modern pool/spa, firepit, BBQ area with bar seating, custom water feature, and a basketball court. The oak-lined hillside is highlighted by accent lighting, creating a captivating outdoor experience.
Throughout the home, discover entertainer/designer details such as custom woodwork & tilework, floor-to-ceiling windows, an upstairs den area with a fireplace, an elevator, and a three-car garage with ample parking space in the wide driveway. 15820 Royal Oak Road represents the vision and design expertise of Dorothy Alon, founder and principal designer of Sophea Interior Design. The home is a testament to the firm's commitment to creating living spaces that transcend expectations and redefine luxury living.
This estate is now on the market for $12,900,000, inviting buyers to experience a lifestyle of elegance and sophistication in the heart of Encino's esteemed Royal Oaks neighborhood.
For inquiries and further information about this remarkable residence, please contact the real estate agent Avi Barazani at (818) 521-9986.
Dorothy Alon
Sophea Interior Design
+1 310-409-6051
email us here