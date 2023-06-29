Exquisite New Construction Estate In Colfax-Meadows Hits the Market: 11554 Chiquita St by Sophea Interior Design
Discover luxury living at its finest in Colfax Meadows with 11554 Chiquita St, an exiquisite modern farmhouse by Sophea Interior Designs.
11554 Chiquita St is a captivating expression of timeless beauty and exquisite craftsmanship, showcasing our commitment to designing extraordinary homes that leave a lasting impression”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophea Interior Design, a highly regarded design firm known for its craftsmanship and innovative concepts, presents 11554 Chiquita St, a beautiful modern farmhouse residence now available in the esteemed Colfax-Meadows neighborhood. This newly constructed estate, listed at $8,995,000, offers a remarkable living experience that combines luxurious amenities with elegant design.
— Dorothy Alon
The two-story architectural marvel spans over 8,600 square feet, boasting an open and airy floor plan. Upon entry, guests are greeted by high ceilings, wide-plank oak wood floors, and an abundance of natural light that bathes every corner of the home.
The main level of the residence features a tasteful formal living room with a black-louvered fireplace, expansive windows, and carefully curated lighting, creating a captivating focal point. The adjacent formal dining room, with its own private patio, sets the stage for memorable gatherings and intimate dinners.
The kitchen stands as the heart of the home, with double Calacatta marble islands, a walk-in pantry, custom sleek cabinetry, and top-of-the-line Sub Zero Wolf appliances. The kitchen seamlessly transitions into a spacious breakfast area, perfect for morning meals or casual dining.
The lower level of the residence offers an impressive array of luxurious amenities. It includes an enclosed glass wine display, a private double door office, a dedicated theater room, and a light-filled family room adjacent to the kitchen. The family room features an electric fireplace, creating a serene and cozy atmosphere.
Upstairs, four generously sized en-suite bedrooms await, each uniquely designed with a blend of class and comfort. The sleek and stylish master suite boasts a private balcony overlooking the backyard pool and basketball court. It also offers spacious his & hers walk-in closets and a lavish spa-inspired bathroom with indulgent amenities, such as a soaking tub and dual vanities.
The landscaped resort-like yard is a true retreat, featuring a fully equipped built-in barbecue station, a spacious pool and grass area, and a lounge area. Additionally, a basketball court and a grand guest house of approximately 800 square feet with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and indoor gym further enhance the recreational amenities possible with this home.
With its prime location near fine dining, shops, and renowned schools, this property is truly worthwhile. Sophea Interior Designs has thoughtfully blended luxury, comfort, and timeless design to create a funtional, yet beautiful living experience once again.
For further information and inquiries about 11554 Chiquita St., please contact Natalie Erster from Keller Williams Realty at (818) 915-8675.
