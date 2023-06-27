Sophea Interior Design Unveils its Latest Project: 4793 Louise Ave, a Timeless Modern Farmhouse in Encino, CA
A Captivating Blend of Modern Luxury and Timeless Elegance: Sophea Interior Design Presents 4793 Louise Ave, a Modern Farmhouse Gem in Encino.
Creating spaces that seamlessly blend timeless beauty, functionality, and effortless comfort is my passion.”ENCINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophea Interior Design, led by visionary designer Dorothy Alon, proudly unveils its latest architectural triumph: 4793 Louise Ave, a timeless modern farmhouse now available on the market for $5,995,000. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Encino, this extraordinary gated home showcases Sophea Interior Design's expertise in creating exceptional living spaces that blend modern aesthetics with timeless comfort.
— Dorothy Alon
At the heart of 4793 Louise Ave lies a seamless fusion of exquisite design and impeccable craftsmanship. The grand entrance, adorned with magnificent Jerusalem stone, captures attention from the minute one steps foot into the home. Step inside to discover the spacious living room with its 14' ceiling with decorative wood slats, expansive windows for abundant light to shine through, and a sleek Nero Marquina marble fireplace as the focal point, radiating elegance and charm.
The dining area effortlessly flows into the gourmet kitchen—a culinary enthusiast's dream. Meticulously designed, the kitchen features top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, a Cambria quartz waterfall island with a breakfast bar, and custom cabinetry. Every detail is considered to provide both functionality and sophistication.
Encompassing 6,740 square feet, 4793 Louise Ave offers six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, including a luxurious primary suite. This sanctuary serves as a tranquil retreat, boasting a private balcony overlooking the lush backyard pool and cabana, a hidden walk-in closet, and an exquisite en-suite bathroom. Indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation with a lavish tub, dual vanities, and a spacious double shower—all meticulously crafted for a spa-like experience.
The lower level of this remarkable residence is a haven for entertainment and leisure. Sophea Interior Design has created an entertainment room where sophistication merges seamlessly with fun.
Engage in lively card games around the poker table, savor yummy cocktails at the custom wet bar, and experience cinematic immersion within the private theater.
To top it off, a private fitness room, catering to various exercise preferences, providing an opportunity to stay active and energized. Discover the lower level where the essence of fun and enjoyment awaits.
Completing the delightful living experience, the backyard oasis is thoughtfully designed for the upcoming summer season. Adjacent to the tranquil Zen-inspired pool, an open cabana warmly welcomes guests, while a secluded outdoor barbecue area, equipped with appliances, provides an inviting setting for savoring delicious summertime meals grilled to perfection.
Sophea Interior Design's commitment to creating exceptional, functional homes that blend modern aesthetics with timeless comfort is exemplified in 4793 Louise Ave. and many other projects in their portfoilio. This architectural marvel stands as a testament to their expertise, vision, and dedication to exceeding expectations.
For additional inquiries regarding 4793 Louis Ave. please reach out to the listing agent(s) Ray Akbari at 818-400-4344 and/or Cyrus Ahmadi at (818)-312-1963.
