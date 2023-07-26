Submit Release
Mark Your Calendar to Join Us for the Renewal of the In-Person NDE Data Conference on April 16 and 17 2024, in Kearney at Younes Conference Center

We are delighted to announce planning is underway for the upcoming, in-person, NDE Data Conference, to be held April 16 & 17 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, NE. This conference is specifically tailored for district and school leaders, data stewards, and other data-centric persons.

Although we have been meeting virtually, it’s been a while since our last in-person Data Conference in 2019 where we had the opportunity to meet face to face to network, share information, and listen to engaging speakers.  We are looking forward for the time to reconnect with previous participants and establish new relationships around the world of Data and Data Stewardship.  Please stay tuned for more information.

Specifics: NDE Data Conference
When:  April 16th and 17th 2024
Where:  Younes Conference Center South, Kearney NE
Agenda will be announced in the first quarter of 2024!

