Navy Reserve Center Springfield Commanding Officer Relieved

On July 26, 2023, Commander, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett (REDCOM Everett), Capt. Jason Small, relieved Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Kolpak as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Springfield due to a loss of confidence in Kolpak’s ability to command.
