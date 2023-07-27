Designli Announces Enterprise Software Development Offering

Designli co-founders Joshua Tucker (left) and Keith Shields Designli has already amassed more than 100 5-star reviews from satisfied clients

Designli has announced a new offering: On-Demand Product Teams. The leading app development company is now better equipped to serve enterprises.

An on-demand product team allows enterprise IT departments and product teams to tap into the talent they need without all the recruiting and retention headaches.” — Keith Shields, CEO and Co-Founder, Designli

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Designli, a leading app development company from Greenville, today announces a new offering: on-demand product teams. The company’s original services include web app development, mobile app development, and UX/UI design. The addition of the on-demand product team offering provides a simpler solution for enterprises that need to supplement their software development capabilities without hiring more full-time staff.

“This new offering makes sense to us when we think about how we build relationships with our clients,” says Keith Shields, Designli’s CEO. “It’s all about collaborating on a shared vision, forming a lasting partnership, and ultimately becoming a trusted extension of the business. Our focus has always been on building mutual trust and respect. This new offering is a better way of setting up that kind of long-term engagement.”

Designli certainly does have a reputation for building strong relationships. The company has well more than 100 reviews across Google and Clutch, and continues to earn a perfect 5.0-star rating. Beyond delivering great results, the software firm’s founders attribute their success to putting their clients' needs first.

“The on-demand product team is really what we do best,” adds COO Joshua Tucker. “Sure, our designers and developers specialize in mobile app and web app development. When we think about how we operate, though, we excel at listening to our clients, eliciting their requirements, then delivering a product to satisfy those requirements. An on-demand product team gives our clients consistent access to that service over time.”

“You might have heard that talent acquisition is a challenge in tech right now,” quips Shields. “An on-demand product team allows enterprise IT departments and product teams to tap into the talent they need without all the recruiting and retention headaches. We can start working through the backlog almost immediately and move those complex projects toward the finish line.”

“Scaling up isn’t the only hard part,” reflects Tucker. “The nice thing about this new offering is that we employ a hybrid project management approach that fuses the flexibility of an Agile methodology while giving stakeholders the planning clarity of a Waterfall approach. Once a customer has realized their goals, they can scale back our engagement to reduce costs without doing layoffs.”

Designli has simplified the process of spinning up a new product team into four steps:

1.) Information gathering

2.) Project assessment

3.) Kick-off

4.) Investment breakdown

To learn more about what this offering means for enterprises, including example pricing breakdowns, explore on-demand product teams from Designli.

###

About Designli

Designli is a nationally-recognized software development firm from Greenville, SC. It specializes in building cross-platform mobile apps with Flutter and building web applications with Angular and Node. Designli embeds graphic design, UX/UI, and prototyping team members into the scope creation process to deliver performant enterprise software solutions.