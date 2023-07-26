Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 27, 2023

MARYLAND, July 26 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Economic Development Committee will discuss services provided to and the sources of funding for the County's four Urban Districts

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Thursday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the services provided to each of Montgomery County's four Urban Districts and the source of revenue for each district.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Urban Districts – Services and Funding

Review: The ECON Committee will continue a discussion held during the Council's FY24 Operating Budget review on the County's four Urban Districts. The purpose of the meeting is to continue to discuss the services provided to each Urban District and the baseline services that would be provided by the County at large in the absence of an Urban District.

In addition, the committee will discuss the source of revenue for each district and whether an Urban District charge, similar to the one created for the new Friendship Heights Urban District, might be appropriate to adapt to the original three Urban Districts in the future. The committee will also discuss what underlying policy basis should determine the appropriate transfer of funds to the Urban Districts from the General Fund.

Montgomery County has four Urban Districts: Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton and Friendship Heights. The legislation to create these special taxing districts was passed in 1986 to build a financial and administrative framework to provide funding for additional or enhanced services in these areas. These services included street sweeping, additional public amenities, promotion of residential and commercial interests, and cultural and community activities.

