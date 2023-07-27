Highlights from Construction Links Network - July 27, 2023
Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine published by Construction Links Network.
Top videos this week include Cambridge University researchers, working in partnership with industry, have helped develop the first 3D-printed piece of concrete infrastructure to be used on a National Highways project in the UK. A 3D-printed headwall has been installed on the A30 in Cornwall, where it is providing real-time information thanks to Cambridge-designed sensors embedded in its structure. The sensors provide up-to-date measurements including temperature, strain and pressure. This ‘digital twin’ of the wall could help spot and correct faults before they occur.
The second top video is courtesy of Civil Mentors who explain how Building Information Modeling (BIM) revolutionizes project collaboration, saves time and money, increases safety and efficiency, reduces risk of errors and makes impossible ideas possible.
Content shares from members this week include:
• The RONA Foundation to donate $500K to six organizations as part of its new Build from the Heart program
• Trinity College’s, The Lawson Centre for Sustainability Project Awarded to Graham
• IAPMO Advances Development of 2023 WE•Stand During Technical Committee Meetings
• IAPMO Advances Development of 2024 Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code and 2024 Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code
• 6 Ways to Navigate Construction Budgets Like a Pro
• Driving Efficient Workflows with Connected Data Whitepaper
• Safety Tips for Wastewater Treatment Plants
• Jobsite Camera Specs 101: A Practical Guide for Informed Buying
• Simplified WIP Accounting
• 250+ commercial UAS solutions providers slated to exhibit at Commercial UAV Expo
• Climate Control Using Desiccant Dehumidification
Make sure to also check out ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 17. This blog series offers in-depth coverage of the most important developments in construction technology. Whether you’re interested in the latest software platforms, the newest building materials, or the cutting-edge research shaping the future of the industry, you’ll find it all here.
