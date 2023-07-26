PacGenesis Awarded Platinum Partner Status with IBM
Our continued partnership with IBM and our attainment of Platinum status represents our success as a business, but also our dedication to IBM products and customers.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PacGenesis, a leading provider of secure high-speed transfer solutions, has been awarded Platinum Status as part of the IBM Partner Plus Program. This program helps fuel growth for new and existing IBM partners, including resellers, hyper scalers, technology providers, independent software vendors, and systems integrators.
— Scott Pecnik
“Our continued partnership with IBM and our attainment of Platinum status represents our success as a business, but also our dedication to IBM products and customers,” says CEO of PacGenesis, Scott Pecnik, “We are excited for our continued partnership in 2023 as we strengthen our relationship with the leading hybrid cloud solution provider.”
IBM Partner Plus offers a transparent, simple, and modern experience. By growing technical expertise, partners can progress to three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each level unlocks unique benefits like go-to-market support and education benefits to help businesses assist their customers in implementing and expanding IBM products.
PacGenesis has consistently contributed to the body of knowledge of IBM products and solutions to help the technical community. Since 2018, PacGenesis has been an esteemed IBM Business Partner and Aspera specialist, assisting companies in implementing IBM Aspera within their organizations, and enhancing file transfer and collaboration processes.
About PacGenesis: PacGenesis helps businesses transfer data quickly and securely while protecting platforms and apps from cybercriminals. To learn more about PacGenesis services, visit www.pacgenesis.com to speak with their team and learn how they can help with all things hybrid cloud.
