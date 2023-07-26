Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: Unit Block of F Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the Unit block of F Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:10 am, the suspect forced entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took U.S. currency and property, then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.