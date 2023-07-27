Zipline Recognized as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Hybrid Work
Our unified platform fosters a sense of belonging and inspiration among employees, reinforcing their connection to the brand and driving exceptional performance.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, a unified platform for operational excellence, is proud to announce its inclusion as a sample vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Hybrid Work.
Gartner’s Hype Cycles are a graphical depiction of a common pattern that arises with each new technology or other innovation. Each year, Gartner creates more than 90 Hype Cycles in various domains as a way for clients to track technology maturity, and future potential.
According to Gartner, “more of employees’ day-to-day work is digital than ever before… Employee communications applications (ECAs) enable organizations to manage the planning, creation, personalization, delivery, and analysis of internal communications (IC). These technologies also encourage feedback via polls, surveys, chat, and comments. ECA solutions contribute to a broad strategy to improve employee experience and engagement, including for frontline workers.”
Zipline’s operational excellence platform ensures stores and HQ operate in sync, so new initiatives are rolled out quickly and correctly. Field teams receive communications in an orderly way. They have a single source of truth and know where to go for answers.
By combining communications and task management, Zipline helps employees see how their workload is part of the bigger picture. Zipline provides the information and context people need to make good decisions and helps them understand how those decisions affect business goals, so they are happier in their jobs - and perform better. As a result, customers such as Sephora, Rite Aid, and AEO Inc., consistently outperform their peers with store execution rates greater than 90%.
Remote Work Hype Cycle Key Takeaways:
Given a high benefit rating by Gartner analysts, the report states, “Effective [internal communication] affects employee experience in a variety of ways. When done well, employees are more aware of what’s going on in terms of strategic and operational activities, and gain a better understanding of what’s being asked of them and how they add value. ECA technology underpins these efforts, providing communicators with governance over how communications are created, distributed and experienced. ECA enables employees feedback to management and analytics for ECA sponsors to assess value.” Gartner estimates that there is 20% - 50% market penetration for this type of solution today.
Drivers for the cycles includes:
Leadership teams have recognized the need for more effective frontline worker communications to address productivity and retention needs. Technology enablement for frontline workers is driving the use of workforce superapps.
Dissatisfaction with email and legacy intranets is encouraging exploration of modern ECA tools designed for multichannel and multidevice experiences (including digital signage).
Interest in generative AI and ChatGPT are encouraging ECA vendors to innovate either by helping in the creation phase of internal communications, or in ways that affect the employee experience by making it easier to navigate and consume the most relevant information needed.
ECA analytics creates workforce insights that appeal to other stakeholders, such as those involved in talent, voice of the employee or operational improvements.
“As we continue our journey of empowering retailers worldwide, Zipline remains dedicated to delivering tangible results and unmatched store execution rates,” said Zipline CEO and Co-Founder Melissa Wong. “Our unified platform fosters a sense of belonging and inspiration among employees, reinforcing their connection to the brand and driving exceptional performance."
These recognitions come on the heels of Zipline’s recognition in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2022 and the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications, 2022.
Gartner® and Hype Cycle™ are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Zipline
Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more—so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What’s more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Rite Aid and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit: https://getzipline.com.
