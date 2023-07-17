Rothy's Adopts Zipline to Streamline Communication and Empower All Customer-Facing Teams
Zipline has truly transformed the way our team works, bringing us closer to our goals of operational excellence and outstanding customer experiences.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline is proud to announce that Rothy's, the innovative fashion brand known for its stylish and sustainable shoes, bags and accessories, has chosen Zipline to power communications with its store fleet and customer experience (CX) team. Rothy’s selected the cutting-edge communication platform to enhance collaboration and streamline communication and operations.
— Mo Vachon, Rothy's VP of Retail
Recognizing the need for a unified communications platform that would support both teams and drive long-term success, Rothy's turned to Zipline. During the evaluation process, Zipline stood out for its exceptional user-friendliness, catering to both end users and publishers. The retail team loved the platform's intuitive design, ease of navigation and support for retail-specific workflows. They immediately saw how easy it was to access information and stay aligned with HQ. Moreover, Zipline's responsive in-app support and commitment to listening to customers solidified its position as the ideal partner for Rothy's.
To measure the success of the pilot program, Rothy's conducted surveys to gather feedback from both CX and retail teams. The overwhelmingly positive responses from both publishers and end users affirmed the platform's impact, with metrics such as readership and participation closely monitored. Engagement and satisfaction increased dramatically with Zipline. In fact, communications NPS has increased to +80 with Zipline.
"Our Retail and CX teams were delighted with Zipline, right from the beginning," said Mo Vachon, VP of Retail at Rothy's. "The platform's user-friendly interface and simple navigation means that employees can quickly log in and see everything that’s expected of them for the day, and even see what’s coming up on the calendar. Zipline has simplified communication and enhanced the productivity of the entire organization."
With the adoption of Zipline, Rothy's has revolutionized its communication processes and enabled its CX and retail teams to feel informed and confident. The platform allows employees to easily access tasks, messages, and pertinent information, eliminating the need for constant supervision or queries. Additionally, Zipline's resource library has simplified the retrieval of information, enabling faster and more efficient workflows. And, with Zipline’s in-app support, Rothy’s has decreased its support resolution time by 60%.
"We are excited about the positive impact Zipline has had on our operations," added Mo Vachon, Rothy's VP of Retail. "The platform's ease of use, streamlined communication, and advanced features have strengthened our retail processes, ensuring tasks, dates, and times are seamlessly coordinated and readily accessible. Zipline has truly transformed the way our team works, bringing us closer to our goals of operational excellence and outstanding customer experiences."
“Rothy's adoption of Zipline underscores our commitment to continuously transforming how retail operates across stores and customer-facing operations,” said Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Zipline. “With Zipline, Rothy's is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs in an agile way and maintain its position as a leader in sustainable fashion.”
About Zipline
Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more—so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What’s more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Rite Aid and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit: https://getzipline.com.
