Co-founders of Retail Operational Excellence Platform, Zipline, Release Book
"Stores Don't Suck: The 5 Principles of Amazing Retail Execution” Available Today, Exclusively on Amazon.com
Zipline, a unified platform for operational excellence announces the launch of a timely new book titled "Stores Don't Suck." The book, now available exclusively on Amazon.com, challenges traditional notions of retail and offers fresh perspectives on the bright future of physical stores.
— Melissa Wong, CEO and Co-founder of Zipline
"Stores Don't Suck" is the brainchild of the dynamic duo behind Zipline, Melissa Wong and Jeremy Baker. Melissa Wong is a retail veteran, having spent over 10 years focusing on retail communications at Old Navy. During her time in one of North America’s largest retailers, she focused on improving the way the company communicated with the field, ultimately improving store execution and driving sales. She now serves as the CEO and co-founder of Zipline.
Jeremy is the co-founder and CTO of Retail Zipline, a company that was built to help streamline and coordinate retail communications. He has spent the last decade of his life working with retailers to improve their store operations and communications. Prior to that, he was a successful entrepreneur in the advertising technology space, an innovation lead at Yahoo!, and a technology consultant for high growth companies.
The duo has revolutionized the retail landscape for close to 100 best-in-class brands with their innovative SaaS solution for improving execution by improving communications, employee engagement and the store experience.
Drawing from their extensive experience and expertise in the industry, the co-founders delve into the transformative potential of brick-and-mortar stores in the digital age. In an era dominated by online shopping, "Stores Don't Suck" is a rallying cry to reimagine the role of physical stores and leverage their unique advantages. Through captivating anecdotes, real-world examples, and insightful analysis, the co-founders present a compelling case for the enduring relevance and untapped potential of in-person retail experiences.
“The five principles are what every retailer should live by to drive a culture of performance and effectiveness,” says Christopher Bailey, Director of Global Retail Operations at Allbirds. “This book showcases the power of communication and its impact on team empowerment. A must-read!”
The book delves into the Five Principles for highly effective communications and store execution. Each principle is a step on the way to creating a fully integrated system of messaging, motivating, and engaging store teams. They include:
Create an aligned organization
Create intent-based communication channels
Send the right message at the right time
Empower your workforce
Measure the execution
“Brands that can consistently deliver a great store experience are the winners in today’s competitive retail landscape,” said Melissa Wong, Zipline CEO and Co-founder. “By leveraging the best practices of the leading retailers and following our five principles, any multi-store retailer can improve their operations, and, as a result, their sales.”
“After thirty-two years of retailing, I understand how complicated retail can be,” says Evan Wayne, CIO at World Market. “If you follow these five principles, they will certainly make things easier and help drive consistent adoption that can lead to retail success.”
To celebrate the launch, a limited-time offer is available on Amazon.com, where readers can purchase "Stores Don't Suck" in both paperback and Kindle editions. The authors will also be hosting virtual events and engaging in interviews to discuss their revolutionary ideas and share their expertise.
About Zipline
Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more—so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What’s more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Rite Aid and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit: https://getzipline.com.
