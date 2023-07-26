Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,892 in the last 365 days.

Justice Kruger mentioned in article about diversity at the Solicitor General’s office

Justice Kruger mentioned in article about diversity at the Solicitor General’s officeMartin.Novitski Tue, 07/25/2023 - 08:46 NewsLink In “Biden lawyer who defended affirmative action grapples with diversity in her own office,” Washington Post writers Tobi Raji and Theodoric Meyer report about the connection between U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s argument to the U.S. Supreme Court in the recent affirmative action case — Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College (2023) 143 S.Ct. 2141 — and the makeup of her office.

You just read:

Justice Kruger mentioned in article about diversity at the Solicitor General’s office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more