Justice Kruger mentioned in article about diversity at the Solicitor General’s office

Justice Kruger mentioned in article about diversity at the Solicitor General’s officeMartin.Novitski Tue, 07/25/2023 - 08:46 NewsLink In “Biden lawyer who defended affirmative action grapples with diversity in her own office,” Washington Post writers Tobi Raji and Theodoric Meyer report about the connection between U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s argument to the U.S. Supreme Court in the recent affirmative action case — Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College (2023) 143 S.Ct. 2141 — and the makeup of her office.