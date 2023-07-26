A child welfare agency is obliged to make an inquiry of parents and extended family members as to whether the child has native American heritage whether that child is taken into protective custody with or without a warrant, Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has declared, rejecting a contrary view expressed by members of the same division on April 12.
You just read:
Div. Two of Fourth District C.A. Disagrees With April 12 Opinion of That Division
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.