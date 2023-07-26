Submit Release
Div. Two of Fourth District C.A. Disagrees With April 12 Opinion of That Division

A child welfare agency is obliged to make an inquiry of parents and extended family members as to whether the child has native American heritage whether that child is taken into protective custody with or without a warrant, Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has declared, rejecting a contrary view expressed by members of the same division on April 12.

