HIV.gov Employment Opportunity: Help Us Make A Difference

Drafted by AI, reviewed and finalized by humans.

If you're a public health professional seeking a federal position that makes an impact, we have a compelling opportunity for you. HIV.gov, a program of the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), is currently recruiting a Program Analyst to join our team where you can apply your management and communication skills and HIV knowledge. The position will support the administration, planning, and implementation of the work of HIV.gov. Applications are due by August 11th.

Read more about the position and apply here.

HIV.gov is the leading federal program that provides information on federal HIV policies, programs, and resources and the cautious use of AI to extend the reach of HIV programs, as well as management of cross-U.S. government activities and the Federal HIV/AIDS Web Council. HIV.gov also manages America’s HIV Epidemic Analysis Dashboard (AHEAD), a key tool to monitor the success of the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative.

The position involves providing the HIV.gov program with direction regarding program planning, data analysis, and reporting on contract/program performance.

This is an opportunity to shape programs that positively affect lives. This role requires a proactive approach to coordinating, developing, and planning process improvements.

As an important advisor to management, your voice will be crucial in maintaining the effectiveness of our data-driven programs. This is an opportunity for an individual working with a team and the HIV service community who enjoys solving problems, improving processes, and leading change. As a part of our team, you'll be involved in the interpretation of program initiatives, directives, and policies, as well as providing authoritative advice and assistance to multiple program managers.

Your contributions will ensure program objectives, planning, and execution are coordinated in partnership with OIDP colleagues and with similar Department of Health and Human Services mission-related programs. This is an ideal role for an individual who is comfortable with strategic planning and collaboration and who enjoys the challenge of aligning multiple initiatives to maximize outcomes.

Apply today and join us in our mission to support OIDP and the National HIV/AIDS Strategy in partnership with the HIV community.