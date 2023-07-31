National Terrazzo Award Announced for High Point University's Qubein Arena
An epoxy terrazzo floor in High Point University's Qubein Arena is named one of the year's top terrazzo installations.
The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association has recognized the David Allen Company for its installation of a handcrafted terrazzo floor in the Qubein Arena.
The custom medallions and patterns elegantly brand the space, and pattern changes throughout serve as wayfinding for the many visitors to the arena, conference center, and hotel.”HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has presented a 2023 Honor Award to the David Allen Company of Raleigh, North Carolina, for a 48,000-square-foot installation in High Point University’s Qubein Arena & Conference Center. The award was announced at the trade association's 100th annual national convention in Lake Como, Italy. Entries are judged on aesthetics, craftsmanship, and scope.
— Corianne Burrell, Interior Project Manager, Perkins & Will
The 48,000-square-foot terrazzo installation was specified to reduce life-cycle costs significantly in the LEED-certified facility. In the concourse, a neutral terrazzo field color is a backdrop for graphics in school colors while providing durability to withstand heavy foot traffic for many years. The monumental curving staircase was poured in place by hand.
"The quality of installation and the product combat the challenges of maintaining this highly trafficked floor surface, significantly reduce life-cycle cost, and promotes an environmentally friendly environment," said Corianne Burrell, interior project manager with Perkins & Will in Denver. "This installation is surely an investment that will stand the test of time, both functionally and aesthetically.” The project architect was Kathleen Warner of CJMW Architecture of Winston-Salem.
The David Allen Company was established in 1920 and has been a member of the NTMA since 1944. Robert Roberson, the board's current chairman, began his career with David Allen in 1957 and purchased the company in 1967.
NTMA’s annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects its members submit. It promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet the highest industry standards. Each year, terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate submitted entries.
The NTMA, a 148-member, full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas, celebrates its centennial this year. The NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its members in their trade and in service to the construction industry. The NTMA’s full range of free services extends to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance at any project stage, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, a direct descendant of the mosaic artistry of ancient Rome. One of the world’s original sustainable building systems, terrazzo evolved through the resourcefulness of Venetian marble workers as they discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the aggregates. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
Photo: David Laudadio
