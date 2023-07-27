Preventive Measures DC Meets the Gold Standard in Behavioral Health with CARF Accreditation

We meet you where you are. CARF Accredited Goal Seal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Preventive Measures of Washington, DC is proud to announce it has been accredited for a period of three years for its Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Adults) and Outpatient Treatment: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents) by CARF, (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) This recognition represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and represents its substantial compatibility to CARF standards.

“Being honored by CARF, a highly esteemed health care organization, is a significant achievement. Their endorsement serves as a stamp of approval, validating the services we provide and the dedication of our team. It not only recognizes our multifaceted approach to healthcare but also acknowledges our efforts in meeting and exceeding the highest standards in the industry”, said Dwayne Jones, CEO, Preventive Measures. “This recognition is an important milestone for Preventive Measures, as it reinforces the mission to provide excellent care to our patients and highlights the hard work, passion, and expertise of the team to deliver exceptional healthcare services.”

A Three-Year Accreditation is awarded to providers that exemplify a high degree of conformance within the CARF standards. Preventive Measures has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable.

A CARF accreditation is proof for government regulators that Preventive Measures abides by quality practices and delivers effective services. Funding sources, insurance companies and referral agencies prefer CARF-accredited providers as they exhibit lower risk and a higher degree of accountability. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to strive for continuous improvement and maintain the highest level of care for the communities served.