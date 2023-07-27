Rob Daly Assumes Role as President of Overwatch Construction
Driving Innovation and Excellence in Data Center ConstructionAUSTIN, TX, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overwatch Construction, a transformative force in the Data Center Infrastructure space, is proud to announce the appointment of Rob Daly as its President. With over 20 years of experience in the construction and data center industry, Rob brings a wealth of expertise, leadership, and a passion for excellence to his new role.
Rob Daly's career has been marked by remarkable growth and success. He has held various key positions within the construction industry, starting from Assistant Superintendent and progressing through Superintendent, Senior Superintendent, Director of Field Operations, Vice President, and Executive Vice President, all within the same firm. This extensive experience has honed his skills and deepened his understanding of the complexities of data center construction.
Prior to joining Overwatch Construction, Rob served as a partner and board member of a respected construction firm. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in driving the firm's growth and success. Leveraging his deep understanding of the construction industry and data center market, Rob strategically expanded the firm's presence in the mission-critical (MC) space, establishing it as a trusted name in the industry. Under his leadership, the firm achieved national market reach, expanding its operations and delivering exceptional projects across the country.
As an active member of the AFCOM board for the Chicago chapter, Rob remains at the forefront of industry trends and developments. His commitment to the advancement of data center operations and best practices is reflected in his contributions to the industry as a whole. Rob's extensive knowledge and experience enable him to leverage emerging trends and technologies, driving innovation and ensuring that Overwatch Construction remains at the cutting edge of the industry.
Safety and risk management are paramount in construction, and Rob brings a strong focus on these critical areas. He provides rigorous oversight of Overwatch Construction's safety policies and procedures, ensuring that every project is executed with the highest standards of safety and compliance. Holding an OSHA 145-hour certification, Rob demonstrates his unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe working environment for employees and trade contractors.
As President of Overwatch Construction, Rob leads the company with a strategic vision, focused on innovation, expertise, and client success. His extensive industry experience and leadership skills position Overwatch Construction as a trusted partner for mission-critical construction projects. Rob's dedication to delivering exceptional results, precise execution, and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction ensure that every project undertaken by Overwatch Construction is of the highest quality.
About Overwatch Holdings Inc.:
Founded in 2019, Overwatch (SDVOSB) is a Veteran-owned professional services, recruiting, general construction, and consulting business that is revolutionizing the Data Center Infrastructure space. Overwatch Holdings operates four operating companies:
About Overwatch Construction:
Overwatch Construction is a forward-thinking data center general contractor committed to revolutionizing the construction of digital infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, expertise, and client success, Overwatch Construction delivers exceptional data center facilities that empower businesses to embrace the digital future. The company's team of industry veterans brings extensive experience, technical excellence, and a passion for excellence to every project.
Shae Persico
Overwatch
+1 331-642-2615
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram