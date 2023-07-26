CBP announces decision on hours at six ports of entry following temporary expansion

SEATTLE — In an effort to better serve travelers and keep our nation secure, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began, in April, a 120-day temporary expansion of operating hours at six ports of entry within the Seattle Field Office’s area of operations. After a thorough analysis of the data, CBP is announcing its decision on the permanent hours at these ports of entry.

On April 1, the ports of entry at Porthill, Idaho, and Maida, Northgate, and Sherwood, North Dakota, each expanded operations by two hours. On April 15, the Laurier, Washington, Port of Entry expanded operations by two hours, and the Port of Del Bonita, Montana, expanded from operating five to seven days a week.

Once the temporary 120-day expansion period was complete, CBP conducted an analysis of traffic flow — including an hourly breakdown, overall volume, and types of conveyances that crossed the border. CBP also identified potential alternate ports of entry, reviewed community impacts, and considered similar expanded hours at these locations.

CBP has decided to maintain the expanded hours at the Sherwood, Porthill and Del Bonita ports of entry. The hours at the Maida, Northgate and Laurier ports of entry will return to the hours in use before the temporary expansion.

Beginning July 31, Porthill will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; Maida and Northgate will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; and Sherwood will operate 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Beginning Aug. 14, Del Bonita will operate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; and Laurier will operate 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For several years, CBP has documented a reduction in privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic at some POEs along its northern border with some ports having permanently reduced operational hours prior to 2019. As part of CBP’s obligation to use its resources responsibly and most efficiently, continual evaluations of workload, staffing, operating costs, and traffic volumes were performed to align operating hours that reflect traffic patterns and place employees where they can be most useful.

CBP is working closely with its partners to discuss the operational details surrounding changes to port hours and is in close coordination with local governmental officials and congressional stakeholders. These efforts enable CBP to better align staffing during peak hours, which in turn, allows CBP to better serve the public and protect our country.