San Mateo County, CA, Streamlines Procurement Processes with OpenGov Software
On the search for an end-to-end procurement solution, OpenGov was the clear choice for the forward-thinking County.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a comprehensive system to support and manage the entire procurement lifecycle, San Mateo County, CA, embarked on a search for a new software solution to revolutionize the procurement process. The County found the perfect fit in OpenGov, the leading provider of an end-to-end procurement solution, promoting transparency, improving vendor engagement, and streamlining operations.
Believing that technology can help improve government by building stronger connections, leaders at the County recognized the need for a modern and efficient procurement solution. The team needed an eProcurement system with the ability to effectively handle all aspects of the procurement process, from initial requests to contract execution. OpenGov Procurement presented the ideal solution, offering the features and benefits the County was looking for: one streamlined system, transparency in solicitation results and awarded contracts, and easier access to information for the public.
With the implementation of OpenGov Procurement, San Mateo County anticipates transformative changes in procurement efficiency. The software's comprehensive capabilities will enable the County to handle all procurement tasks seamlessly, from initial approval to contract award, promoting more structured and documented processes. Moreover, the increased efficiency will lead to a 75% reduction in the time required to write and release RFPs, attracting more supplier responses and facilitating a 100% paperless procurement process.
San Mateo County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
