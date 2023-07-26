Submit Release
Talks were held between the heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

26/07/2023

Today, on July 26, 2023, consultations were held via video conference between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, the Republic of Tajikistan S.Mukhriddin and the Republic of Uzbekistan B.Saidov.

During the meeting, issues of conducting and preparing the Summit of the Presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which will be held in Ashgabat in early August this year, were discussed.

The ministers discussed the draft program, the agenda of the upcoming meeting, as well as the draft final document of the Summit.

In this context, the ministers exchanged views on priority aspects of regional cooperation.  

