DCEO to Host First-Ever Latinx Economic Summit on July 27

ILLINOIS, July 26 - First-of-its-kind convening at Malcolm X College in Chicago will bring together the Latinx business, education, and economic development communities for workshops, resources and more





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE)'s Latinx Business Colectivo is hosting its first-ever Latinx Economic Summit in Chicago at Malcolm X College. With the theme Pushing Forward Economic Strength: Elevating Latino/a/e/x Access & Equity Summit, the summit will include workshops and plenary sessions to provide entrepreneurs with resources, information, and one-on-one support to get started, improve, or expand their business.





"Since day one of my administration, we have been hard at work advancing equity and economic development throughout the Land of Lincoln," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I couldn't be prouder to announce that the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Latinx Business Colectivo will be hosting our inaugural Latinx Economic Summit—providing entrepreneurs with the resources and guidance they need to take their businesses to the next level. From experienced exhibitors and speakers to innovative workshops and a plethora of networking, I have no doubt that this summit will supply Latinx businessowners with the toolbox necessary to thrive in today's economy."





"For years, our Latinx communities have been key players in Illinois' investment and economic future. With the first-ever Latinx Economic Summit, local Latinx businesses will receive the support and resources to thrive within our local economy and empower them to overcome barriers," said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Our state's Latinx communities deserve the opportunity to reimagine success and this summit will open the door to networking, promoting equity and strengthening Illinois' business community."





The Latinx Economic Summit is a culmination of DCEO's work - through its Latinx Business Colectivo - to uplift, support and empower the Latinx business community. The event was made possible through partnerships with the following organizations: The Center for Changing Lives, Chicago Latina Magazine, Chicago Federal Executive Board, City Colleges of Chicago - Malcolm X, IC/U Latinas, Sunshine Enterprises, and Southwest Chicago Chamber of Commerce.





"DCEO is proud to host its first-ever Latinx Economic Summit, which serves as an opportunity to uplift and support Illinois' vibrant Latinx business community," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "Through OMEE, DCEO supports small businesses and entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities, and the Latinx Economic Summit is a prime example of how Illinois is striving to create equitable economic opportunities."





"I'm thankful to Illinois DCEO for continuing to support the next generation of Latinx entrepreneurs and for holding the first-ever Latinx Economic Summit recognizing that the education offered through City Colleges of Chicago has played an important role in shaping the success of entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago. "A solid education gives individuals the knowledge, skills and mindset required to tackle the challenges of starting and running a business, and that's why we are also grateful to DCEO for connecting the business community to education and sharing our mission."





The Summit will showcase the contributions of the Latinx community, discuss overcoming systemic barriers, and connect participants with tangible resources and economic development opportunities, including speakers, workshops and more than 30 exhibitors. Details can be found below:





Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Malcolm X College, 1900 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago

Logistics: Parking is free of charge with ticket validation





Schedule:

8:30-9:00 a.m.: Registration





9:00-9:15 a.m.: Opening Session & Remarks





9:15-10:00 a.m.: HUD Plenary: Bridging the Wealth Gap with Homeownership





10:00-11:00 a.m.: Promoting Equity & Removing Barriers in Government Contracting for Latinx Businesses





11:00-11:15 a.m.: Break





11:15-12:00 p.m.: Workshops/Panels

Investing in Workforce Development and Training Opportunities for Small Businesses & Local Communities

Know Your Rights as a Business Owner

Best Practices for Marketing Your Small Businesses

Reimagining the Economy Through Restorative Economics





12:00-12:15 p.m.: Break





12:15-1:10 p.m.: Strengthening Access to Capital for Latinx Entrepreneurs and the Community





1:10-1:15 p.m.: Closing



