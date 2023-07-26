Metropolitan Community College Launches Cannabis Certificate Programs to Meet Demand for Educated Workforce
MCCKC is the first college or university located in Kansas City to offer online certificate programs in the emerging field of cannabis education.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workforce and Economic Development Division at Metropolitan Community College has announced a collaboration with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower, to offer three cannabis certificate programs.
The legalization of recreational cannabis across Missouri has revealed the demand for skilled professionals within the cannabis industry, with Missouri’s cannabis market expected to generate approximately 1.3 billion in legal cannabis sales, making Missouri a top ten contributor to US sales growth by 2026. These programs are designed to provide job skills training for those interested in a career in this industry.
“MCCKC is the first college or university located in Kansas City to offer online certificate programs in the emerging field of cannabis education.” said Dr. Richard Wallace, Director of Continuing Education. “The Workforce and Economic Development Division at MCC has identified the need and the demand in high-growth opportunities in the cannabis job market; and for those who are seeking a career in the cannabis industry locally, state-wide, or nationally. We are excited to launch our cannabis certificate programs.”
State data shows Missouri is selling $4 million worth of marijuana per day and they saw a record high of $121.2 million in cannabis purchases last month. Demand for skilled cannabis industry professionals has never been higher, with new opportunities emerging in fields such as cultivation, retail, extraction, product development, and more.
“Green Flower is thrilled to be partnering with Metropolitan Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training certificate programs. Metropolitan is our first community college partner in the State of Missouri and we couldn’t be more excited at the opportunity to begin offering our programs to the public, said Daniel Kalef, Executive Vice President of Higher Education for Green Flower. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more, is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry and all things people will learn in these programs.”
Each certificate program is 9 weeks and offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Courses cost $750 with a payment plan option available, and are now open for enrollment.
For more information please visit CannabisCareers.mcckc.edu.
About Metropolitan Community College
Metropolitan Community College, founded in 1915 as the Kansas City Polytechnic Institute, is the oldest public institution of higher learning in Kansas City, MO. We are proud of our history as the first community college established in Missouri and one of the first colleges in the country to award an associate degree.
The Workforce and Economic Development Division (WED) of Metropolitan Community College is the leader in innovative workforce solutions and community enrichment. We partner to first develop our community in order to develop it economically for the growth of the Kansas City metro’s citizens; families, businesses, industry, organizations, and associations.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
