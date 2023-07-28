Euro Vista Fold Paints the Perfect Solution at Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion
The Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion has undergone a stunning transformation with the assistance of ModernfoldStyles and their installation of Euro-Wall Systems.WILDWOOD CREST, NJ, USA, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The picturesque Jersey Shore has long been cherished as a serene haven for both tourists and locals seeking an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Among the delightful towns dotting the New Jersey coastline, Wildwood stands out as a popular resort city, located just a stone's throw away from the enchanting Cape May. Embracing its commitment to providing a memorable experience for visitors, the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion on Ocean Avenue has undergone a stunning transformation for the upcoming summer season, with the invaluable assistance of ModernfoldStyles and their installation of Euro-Wall Systems.
Situated by the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion boasts breathtaking oceanfront views, captivating art installations, rolling gardens, serene picnic areas, and much more. This cherished destination also offers a welcoming pavilion terrace, where guests can relax in comfortable chairs and seek shade from the scorching summer sun, and a great lawn that provides the ideal backdrop for weddings, concerts, festivals, and cherished family gatherings.
To preserve the tranquil beachfront ambiance while enhancing the Pavilion's appeal, ModernfoldStyles collaborated with esteemed partners, William McLees Architecture and Porretta Builders, Inc., to install the Euro-Wall Thermally Broken Folding Doors, a cutting-edge architectural solution that blends form and function seamlessly.
The Euro Vista Fold, the premier product from Euro-Wall Systems, was meticulously chosen and specified with 1” Clear Solarban 60 insulated glass, ensuring that the stunning ocean views remain unobstructed even when the doors are closed. This seamless integration of aesthetics and functionality creates an immersive experience that invites guests to revel in the breathtaking surroundings without compromise.
"We are thrilled to have played a role in the transformation of the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion," expressed the team at ModernfoldStyles. "Euro-Wall Systems' cutting-edge technology and design have allowed us to create a space that truly exemplifies the essence of the Jersey Shore."
To witness the Euro-Wall Systems in action at the Wildwood Crest Arts Pavilion, interested parties are invited to view the captivating video showcasing the state-of-the-art installation.
