2QTOOCUTE Partners with Vision Realized LLC to Launch Pop-Up Shops and Networking Events for Local Small Businesses
Collaborators were Victor Rosalba Delgado “Otro Rollo Films”, Lucia Tlapanco “Lucy Events Design”, Ligia De Diaz “Crea Art” and Augusto Vasquez “AV Photoshoot”
Our mission and goals are to motivate and spread the word about the various opportunities small and start-up businesses have. ”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blooming Business Event was birth by two great minds coming together to provide a platform by helping small and start up entrepreneurs with a pop-up shop and networking event to gain visibility within a community where they can connect, share, promote their brand and have the space to learn and inspired each others with like-minded entrepreneurs on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the APA Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, New Jersey from 5pm to 9pm.
— Debora A. Roachford,
The event was open to the public with plenty of free parking and entertainment by DJ Moefya with over 60 attendees. The pop-up shop layout was set up like a market with over 15+ local vendors, exhibiting a variety of small businesses’ products and services in order to give consumers the ability to walk around, shop and network – All under one roof!
Our mission and goals are to motivate and spread the word about the various opportunities small and start-up businesses have, and to give them the platform to showcase their products, services, raise brand awareness, and meet new potential customers. To promote the attendees’ businesses, they were able to receive professional videos and photos, along with interview and networking opportunities. Business owners were also able to make direct sales from event attendees.
For more information about Vision Realized LLC vendor and sponsorship opportunities, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT JESSICA MUNOZ (2QTOOCUTE)
Jessica Muñoz, the founder & designer of 2qtoocute, launched her newest collection - “One of a Kind ''. This collection has the perfect leather bags to match your unique style. As the name implies, her handbags are a true work of art while helping the planet using leftover leather from other companies to make a unique piece. “Businesses who support business are more successful!”
ABOUT VISION REALIZED LLC
Debora A. Roachford and Dawn T. Way (Owners) November 2019 an Event Planning & Management Company combining savvy, stylish, fun events of all shapes & sizes. We are known for our flawless eyes for details and impeccable work ethic not only planning and managing but easing the burden of planning, coordinating and managing your next event.
Debora A. Roachford, Founder & COO
Vision Realized LLC
+1 862-215-0186
daroachford@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram