Tap Siac Craft Market calls for co-branded products until mid-August

MACAU, July 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market is now calling for co-branded products on the occasion of its 15th anniversary. Selected participants can design and produce co-branded products for sale with the “Craft Market” logo and will be qualified as a booth operator in the Tap Siac Craft Market this autumn. The call is open from 27 July to 17 August. All local cultural and creative practitioners are welcome to join.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a signature event of Macao held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products to the market, and create a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This open call targets co-branded products for the Tap Siac Craft Market under the theme of its 15th anniversary. Participants will use the “Craft Market” logo to design and produce various products for sale during the event period, in a bid to showcase the creativity of Macao’s cultural and creative industries and promote the activities dedicated to the 15th anniversary.

Applicants must be holders of the Macao Resident Identity Card and aged 18 or above. The products must be original designs and identified with the “Craft Market” logo. A total of 15 participants will be selected. The selection criteria include the cultural and creative elements of the product, relevance to the theme of the 15th anniversary of the Tap Siac Craft Market, originality, design and concept, type, materials and uniqueness, and sales and marketing plans. Selected participants can use the “Craft Market” logo to produce various products approved by IC by the end of the Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn 2023, and are entitled to operate a booth for at least one week during the event. They can produce and sell the products on a self-sustaining basis with the sales proceeds fully at their disposal.

The application rules and forms can be obtained and download from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo. Interested parties may submit the application documents in person to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building at Tap Siac Square or by email to apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo from 27 July to 17 August. For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 during office hours.