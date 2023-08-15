Trailblazer Vanessa Fondeur-Adams Aims to Diversify Face of Travel with First-ever Travel Conference for Latin Americans
The Latino Travel Fest amplifies the community’s voice in the Travel & Tourism IndustryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 24 - 26, 2023, the world met in NYC at the first-ever travel conference dedicated to representing the Latino (people of Latin American origin) community. The Latino Travel Fest hosted by Latino World Travelers had over 130 attendees who’s community came together to learn about how they can travel the world confidently, as well as how to monetize their travels.
After traveling the world, Founder & CEO, Vanessa Fondeur-Adams set the ultimate goal to bring the world to her community in the form of a grand conference. The three-day event kicked off with a Welcome Happy Hour at Rosa’s Park nestled in the South Bronx. The DJ pumped classic Latine tunes as attendees & speakers gathered to get to know each other over drinks and appetizers.
The conference day took place the following day on the 12th floor of the Radio hotel, overseeing the historic neighborhood of Washington Heights at Above The Heights NYC. The day was packed with education, inspiration, cultural experiences, great food, networking, shopping, and of course, fun!
The conference comprised of 30 of the most influential thought-leaders in the community, such as:
Alex Jimenez, Founder, Travel Fashion Girl
Victoria Leandra, Travel & Culture Journalist
Tinabeth Piña, EMMY® Award winning Multimedia Journalist
Claudio Cabrera, Vice President of Audience and Writer
Arianna Davis, Editorial Director, TODAY Show, and Author
Nikki Vargas, Senior Editor, Fodor's Travel. Founder, Unearth Women
Jen Ruiz, Founder, Jen on a Jet Plane
Hector Carvajal, Founder & CEO of Don Carvajal Cafe
The speakers shared their invaluable knowledge, and strategies to empower the Latino community to explore the world confidently, and to monetize their travels. Guests were able to listen to up to 16 different fun and informative panels and workshops, covering topics such as Decolonizing Travel, Volunteer Travel, Writing a Travel Book, Partnering with Brands, Traveling with Children, Posing to Elevate your Travel Photos, and Traveling Solo at Any Age.
The event also had a Mercadito (marketplace) that featured 15 local small Latine-owned businesses and sponsors. The food vendors were also from the local community. We served deliciously authentic dishes such as tacos with handmade tortillas, vegan chimis, pastelitos, cheese board, churros, gelato, and cafecito. We ended the day in true Latine fashion with a networking afterparty.
The final day, The Latino Travel Fest hosted a Celebration Brunch at Tu-Kan in Dyckman. The guests feasted on Peruvian food as we raffled off goodies gifted by sponsors & vendors for giveaways.
“The Latino Travel Fest was an unforgettable experience that left me feeling inspired and empowered to continue exploring the world. I'm already looking forward to attending next year's event and seeing what new adventures and connections await! Thank you Vanessa, thank you everyone who made it possible!”
The first in-person Latino Travel Fest proved to be the "it" place for Latine travelers, influencers, and content creators to come together from Europe, Central America, and North America to celebrate and represent unapologetically con orgullo (with pride).
According to MMGY Global, Hispanics have a very strong impact and buying power in the travel & tourism industry. As consumers, they account for $113.9 billion in domestic travel leisure. Yet we are an incredibly underrepresented and undermarketed group.
For more information about the Latino Travel Fest 2024 tickets or sponsorship opportunities, CLICK HERE and connect via social media on Instagram, and Facebook.
ABOUT THE FOUNDER AND LATINO WORLD TRAVELERS
Vanessa Fondeur-Adams wanted to see more people who looked like her traveling, so she made it her mission to empower Latines to experience the world and diversify the face of travel. She founded a global community exclusively for Latines called Latino World Travelers where she provides inspiration, education, and resources so her community can dream, get out of their comfort zone, and travel to every corner of the world safer, smarter, and cheaper. Check out the community at https://latinoworldtravelers.com/
Vanessa Fondeur-Adams, Founder & CEO
Latino Travel Fest
+1 347-256-9007
hola@latinoworldtravelers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram