Maggie's Restaurant in Westminster Joins Carroll County's Restaurant Week, Showcasing Culinary Excellence

Restaurant Week allows us to celebrate Carroll County's diverse and vibrant food scene.”WESTMINSTER, MD, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie's Restaurant in Westminster, a beloved Carroll County institution celebrated for its exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality, is excited to announce its participation in Carroll County's annual Restaurant Week. Organized by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, this highly anticipated event aims to celebrate and promote the finest dining experiences in Carroll County. From August 6th to August 12th, 2023, locals and visitors are invited to embark on a culinary journey, exploring new gastronomic delights or revisiting their favorite establishments throughout the county.
Maggie's Restaurant, a Carroll County tradition for over 44 years, is eager to showcase its delectable menu and inviting atmosphere during Restaurant Week. With a commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience, Maggie's offers guests the choice of a cozy interior dining room or the option to enjoy their meal on the outdoor patio.
"We are thrilled to be a part of Carroll County's Restaurant Week," says Thomas Zippelli, owner and chef of Maggie's Restaurant. "It's a wonderful opportunity to highlight the culinary treasures of Westminster and share our passion for exceptional food with the community. We have prepared a menu that combines our timeless favorites with exciting new recipes, ensuring a truly unique experience for Restaurant Week attendees."
Liz Haney, Marketing Director of Maggie's Restaurant, shares her excitement for the event: "Restaurant Week allows us to celebrate Carroll County's diverse and vibrant food scene. At Maggie's, we take pride in offering unmatched hospitality and a menu that caters to every palate. We can't wait to welcome guests during this special week and provide them with a memorable dining experience."
During Restaurant Week, Maggie's Restaurant will present a thoughtfully curated restaurant week menu, showcasing their signature dishes and introducing innovative creations. Guests can anticipate an extraordinary culinary journey that captures the essence of Westminster's gastronomic identity.
"This year, we've curated a menu that includes fan favorites such as our Maggie's Famous Crab Cakes, NY Strips, Seared Scallops, and Fried Peach Cobblers, alongside other delectable dishes," revealed Liz Haney, Marketing Director at Maggie's Restaurant. "We believe in using this platform to bring our regulars and new diners the best of what Maggie's offers."
Restaurant Week is designed to foster a spirit of culinary exploration and discovery. By offering value-driven, three-course lunch and dinner options for just $29.23 and $40.23 respectively, it encourages diners to visit new places or make a repeat visit to their favorite spots within Carroll County.
Restaurant Week also offers a chance for locals and visitors to support local businesses, contributing to the economic vitality of Carroll County. "It's a win-win for the community and businesses like ours," Haney said. "We're grateful for the chance to be part of this extraordinary event and look forward to welcoming diners during this exciting week."
For more information on Carroll County's Restaurant Week and to make reservations at Maggie's Restaurant, please visit https://maggiesrestaurant.com/book-a-reservation/.
About Maggie's Restaurant:
Maggie's Restaurant has been a cherished institution in Carroll County for over 44 years. With a commitment to exceptional hospitality and delectable cuisine, Maggie's offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests to enjoy. Whether it's a casual lunch, a romantic dinner, or a special event, Maggie's Restaurant continues to provide an unforgettable dining experience.
