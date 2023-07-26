Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Announces Tell-All Book of Love, Loss, and Redemption
My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m excited to share with the world the depth of my lows and the remarkable comeback that no one saw coming.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino’s insightful and revealing autobiography Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison will be released this fall with Verified Publishing, an imprint of Ballast Books.
— Mike Sorrentino, author and reality television star of Jersey Shore fame
The reality television star of Jersey Shore fame is excited to give readers a behind-the-scenes view of the show that made The Situation a household name in this extraordinary journey of self-discovery and triumph.
“My life has been a wild ride,” Sorrentino says. “The public has a general idea about some of those chaotic events, but not fully. In Reality Check, I divulge all the details about making Jersey Shore and open up about my crippling drug addiction during those years, eventual recovery and sobriety, time in prison, and experience starting my beautiful family. My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m excited to share with the world the depth of my lows and the remarkable comeback that no one saw coming.”
Reality Check unveils the untold stories behind the scenes of Jersey Shore and showbiz, pulling back the curtain at the making of a cultural phenomenon. Sorrentino’s genuine voice and raw honesty resonate from page to page, inviting readers to reflect on their own lives and find inspiration in his journey.
The autobiography is scheduled for release on November 21, 2023, with preorders available through leading book retailers and online platforms on July 26, 2023. Visit www.mikethesituationbook.com for more information.
