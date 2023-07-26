Leader’s Cut Challenges Business Leaders to “Make the Cut” With New Online Assessment Tool
Designed for small and medium size business leaders and solopreneurs
I am passionate about people being successful and Making the Cut is an extension of my work to make resources available to business leaders and entrepreneurs.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leader’s Cut, an Arizona based executive coaching and business strategy company, announced today the launch of their “Making the Cut™” quiz to give business leaders and executives awareness and steps to build independent and accountable teams.
— Ken Kilday
“Making the Cut” is an automated quiz that focuses on the six verbs of leadership: communication, delegation, motivation, recruiting, collaboration, and development. Designed for small and medium size businesses, executive leaders, as well as solopreneurs, “Making the Cut” is available online at makingthecut.biz.
“Making the Cut and everything I do as a business coach is based on the things I enjoyed doing as a leader as well as resources I wish I had as a leader,” said Ken Kilday, Founder of Leader’s Cut. “I am passionate about people being successful and Making the Cut is an extension of my work to make resources available to business leaders and entrepreneurs.”
Kilday is also the author of “6 Silver Bullets You Need to Grow Any Business Fast”- a free e-book for the time challenged entrepreneur. The book, which Kilday hails as a “23-minute” read offers guidance and foundational strategies for growth.
“I understand that entrepreneurship can be a little lonely,” said Kilday. “But if you want to grow, help yourself grow. The challenge is not your time. It is your focus.”
With “Making the Cut” Kilday aspires to help business leaders develop an awareness of their aptitude for key principles necessary to grow a business and grow a team. The online quiz provides participants with assessment, but more importantly, it offers awareness that will help create a path forward toward independent, accountable teams.
To learn more about Leader’s Cut or to take the “Making the Cut” quiz visit www.makingthecut.biz.
Andrea Sok
Sok Influencer PR
+1 302-579-0211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram