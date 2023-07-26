Submit Release
COVID-19 Weekly Update 7-26-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 26, 2023, there have been no deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,162 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection. 

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. 

