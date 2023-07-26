COVID-19 Weekly Update 7-26-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 26, 2023, there have been no deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,162 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination. At this time, to stay up-to-date, one Omicron (bivalent) COVID-19 shot is recommended for most people ages 6 years and older. Those ages 6 months through 5 years of age have more specific recommendations. Those ages 65 years and older and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for at least one additional Omicron COVID-19 shot for updated protection.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.