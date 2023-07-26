Culturizing Access Gives Voice to Limited English-Proficient (LEP) Communities Through Multilingual Focus Groups
Culturizing Access Unveils Multilingual Focus Groups: Fostering Diversity and Empowering LEP Communities to Shape Organizational SuccessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Culturizing Access, a leading language access consulting and training small business, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking program: Multilingual Focus Groups. This innovative initiative aims to provide a platform for Limited English-Proficient (LEP) communities to share their invaluable insights, enabling organizations to understand better and meet their diverse needs, preferences, and concerns.
Language barriers have long hindered effective communication between LEP communities and the organizations that serve them. Recognizing this challenge, Culturizing Access has developed Multilingual Focus Groups to bridge the gap and foster meaningful dialogue. By creating a supportive environment where LEP individuals can express themselves comfortably in their native language, this program empowers them to share their experiences and perspectives directly with organizations through an unbiased third party.
Through the Multilingual Focus Groups, Culturizing Access offers a unique opportunity for organizations to prioritize LEP communities' concerns, preferences, and needs. By gaining a deeper understanding of their experiences and challenges, businesses and service providers can develop targeted strategies to enhance accessibility, improve services, and build stronger relationships with these communities.
About Culturizing Access
Culturizing Access is a language access consulting and training minority-women-owned small business helping organizations reach non-English speakers through quality language access services. With a mission to foster language inclusivity, Culturizing Access provides expert guidance, training, and innovative solutions to empower organizations in effectively serving LEP populations. Founded by Joana Tudela, a Luso-American Latina, a Medical Lab Scientist who graduated from Rush University and holds a Master of Arts in Interpreting and Translation Studies. Wake Forest University and another in Public Health from the Benedictine Laboratory, assures that: “Culturizing Access started as a response to the pressing needs of non-English communities that are underserved due to language and cultural barriers. These barriers become this invisible wall that affects every aspect of your daily life. It can feel overwhelming and challenging, so many LEP individuals refrain from using available resources, even if it means avoiding educational opportunities or receiving preventive care. Culturizing Access invites organizations across various sectors, including healthcare, government agencies, nonprofits, and customer service-based industries, to seize the opportunity to connect with LEP communities more meaningfully.
For more information about Culturizing Access and its Multilingual Focus Groups, please visit www.culturizingaccess.com , and schedule a discovery call with Joana Tudela.
Joana Tudela
Founder & CEO of Culturizing Access
+1 917-916-4544
Joa.tudela@culturizingaccess.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube