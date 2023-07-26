Merrick County Problem-Solving Court Graduation

A Problem-Solving Court graduation took place at the Merrick County Courthouse on July 3, 2023, in honor of Daniel Fenster. Presided over by Judge Rachel Daugherty, the ceremony was attended by county board members, District 5 probation staff, friends, and family. During the event, Fenster expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you for believing I can do this even before I believed it myself.”

A Problem-Solving Court graduation is a significant occasion where past and current problem-solving court participants come together to share their triumphs and challenges faced throughout their involvement in the program. It serves as a time to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals like Daniel Fenster.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator, (402) 362-6540.

Pictured are Probation Officer Kyle Hohnholt, graduate Daniel Fenster, and Judge Rachel Daugherty.