Sarcoma Foundation of America Announces 2023 Research Grant Awards

DAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), an organization dedicated to increasing research and awareness for sarcoma, today announced that it has awarded close to $1 million in research funds to deserving scientists as part and of its 2023 SFA Research Grant Program. Twelve research grants, each worth $50,000, have been awarded to researchers who have made it their mission to study sarcoma, a cancer that arises in the body’s soft tissue and bone. All proposals are peer reviewed by members of the SFA Medical Advisory Board who award the grants to the best, most promising research toward the cure for sarcoma.

“SFA is proud and pleased to be the leading funder of private research in the sarcoma community,” said Brandi Felser, SFA Chief Executive Officer. “Awarding grants to these outstanding researchers brings us closer to finding improved treatment options for patients with sarcoma, with the ultimate goal of developing a cure for this rare cancer.”

Since its inception, the SFA has invested more than $20 million in sarcoma research through its research grant program and collaborative research projects. More information on SFA’s research efforts can be found at https://www.curesarcoma.org/sarcoma-research/research-grants-policy/.



Sarcoma Foundation of America

2023 Research Grants

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Ana Banito, Ph.D.

Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum (DKFZ)

“Improving CAR-T cell immunotherapy in immunocompetent sarcoma models”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Alan Cantor, M.D., Ph.D.

Boston Children's Hospital

“Development of Novel RNA Sensor-Based Treatment for Ewing's Sarcoma”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Ignazio Caruana, Ph.D.

University Hospital of Würzburg (Universitätsklinikum Würzburg)

“Improve functionality and persistence of Chimeric Antigen Receptor redirected T cells in refractory/relapsed sarcoma patients by Beclin1 modulation”

Richard and Valerie Aronsohn Memorial Research Award

Roberta Frapolli, PharmD

Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri (Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research)

“Exploiting the therapeutic efficacy of eribulin in leiomyosarcoma through a better knowledge of its complex mechanism of action”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Anna Grosskopf, Ph.D.

National Cancer Institute, Center for Cancer Research

“Towards an improved Kaposi sarcoma immunotherapy: Investigating the interplay of the oncogenic Kaposi sarcoma herpesvirus G-protein coupled receptor with the host chemokine system”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Matthew Hemming, M.D., Ph.D.

University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School

“Characterizing and targeting the oncogenic program in Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma”

Technoblade Memorial Research Award

Yi-Jia Li, Ph.D.

Beckman Research Institute of the City of Hope

“Developing an effective targeted therapy for undifferentiated round cell sarcomas by directly targeting CIC-DUX4 fusion and Myc oncoproteins”

Technoblade Memorial Research Fund Award

Nicolas Llosa, M.D.

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

“Exploiting Tertiary Lymphoid Structures in Rhabdomyosarcoma for promoting immunotherapy response”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Elise Nassif, M.D.

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

“Prognostic and Predictive Immune Signatures in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcomas”

Chris Langbein Memorial Research Award

Christina Roland, M.D.

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

“Delineating Strategies to Enhance Immunotherapy Response via Microbial Targeting of Tertiary Lymphoid Structures”

Mickey Stachel Memorial Research Fund Award

Danh Truong, Ph.D.

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

“Omic characterization of DSRCT and establishing the role of fibroblasts”

Sarcoma Foundation of America Research Award

Ting Zhao, Ph.D.

Massachusetts General Hospital

“Modulating cell state as sarcoma therapy complex mechanism of action”

# # #



About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). At any one time, 200,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 17,370 new cases are diagnosed and more than 7,200 people die from the disease.