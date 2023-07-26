Bella Vida Pastry Café Celebrates Third Anniversary with a Flourishing Journey in Clifton, New Jersey
Custom Cake Shop, Led by 29-Year-Old Chef Enmely Soriano, Overcomes Pandemic Challenges and Thrives
The cake and cookies from here are amazing and delicious. Everything was handled professionally, they help choose the design and even had spot on suggestions that made my experience ten times better”CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Vida Pastry Café, nestled in the heart of Clifton, New Jersey, has emerged as a thriving establishment renowned for its specialty treats and exquisite custom cakes. Led by the talented Latin Chef Enmely Soriano, this exceptional bakehouse has triumphed over the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, marking a significant milestone as it celebrates its third year in business.
Bringing Latin flavors with European techniques, this custom cake shop can bring a wow factor to an event. Having opened in June of 2020, the resilience of the staff to ensure the shop kept going prevailed with the intricacies and care placed into each cake. With now thousands of specialty cakes under their belt, they are looking to grow and expand their services to be able to provide sweets for more private events. With a keen eye for detail, Chef Soriano is able to provide her clients with cakes and a variety of sweet treats that are specifically curated for every special event.
As a Native of the Dominican Republic, Chef Soriano wanted to make sure that her Latin roots were a staple in her shop. This is seen as she uses her culinary training to incorporate Latin flavors into these desserts. Some of the customer favorites are tres leches, flans, and mousses with tropical flavors such as Mango, guava, and passion fruit. As Bella Vida Pastry Café joyously celebrates its third anniversary, the dedicated team looks back on a remarkable journey of resilience and success. Chef Enmely Soriano's unwavering passion for culinary excellence, coupled with the overwhelming support of the community, has been the driving force behind the bakery's enduring triumph.
About Bella Vida Pastry Café:
Bella Vida Pastry Café is an esteemed custom cake shop located in the heart of Clifton, New Jersey. Led by 29-year-old Chef Enmely Soriano, the bakery has become renowned for its exquisite custom cake designs and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence. Throughout the challenges posed by the pandemic, Bella Vida Pastry Café has demonstrated resilience and emerged as a thriving establishment, beloved by the local community.
