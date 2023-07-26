Hereward Farms Announces Launch of Sunflower Fields
Hereward Farms, an idyllic lavender farm is thrilled to announce the opening of its spectacular sunflower fields this upcoming weekend.
Expanding on the farm's enchanting 150-acre property, two stunning walking paths will lead visitors through a vast sea of 200,000 blooming sunflowers.
— Stephen Burnett
Expanding on the farm's enchanting 150-acre property, two stunning walking paths will lead visitors through a vast sea of 200,000 blooming sunflowers. The vibrant fields are expected to create a breathtaking spectacle and offer an exciting new outdoor experience for both returning visitors and new guests.
In addition to the mesmerizing views, Hereward Farms will offer a unique "You Pick Sunflowers" feature. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the sunflower field, handpicking their own bouquets to bring home and brighten their living spaces.
Established as a tranquil lavender farm in 2020, Hereward Farms has long captivated its visitors with its extensive selection of over 6,000 lavender plants. The Sunflower Fields complements the farm's renowned Lavender Lounge + Boutique, where visitors can shop various award-winning all-natural lavender products, from essential oils to handcrafted soaps, providing a holistic and aromatic experience. Several of their products have been featured in Vogue, Vanity Fair and Today’s Parent, as well as Cityline.
Hereward Farms is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM, providing ample time for guests to unwind and immerse themselves in nature's beauty. In addition to the regular visiting hours, the farm will host special events like the much-anticipated 3rd Lavender Festival on August 12th, raising money for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County. In 2022, they raised nearly $5,000 for charity at their Lavender Festival.
With the addition of the Sunflower Fields, Hereward Farms continues its commitment to creating serene, picturesque, and welcoming spaces for the community to connect with nature and each other.
"In addition to our signature Lavender Festival, the sunflower fields offer an added attraction to our guests," said Stephen Burnett, a representative of Hereward Farms. "Our goal is to create memorable experiences for our visitors. With the blooming sunflowers, they can now enjoy the beauty of two of nature's most vibrant flowers at the same location."
Take the chance to witness the grandeur of our sunflower and lavender fields to enjoy the tranquil ambiance and create memories that will last a lifetime.
For more information about Hereward Farms and the Sunflower Fields opening, please visit our website at www.herewardfarm.com.
About Hereward Farms:
Hereward Farms is a family-owned agricultural haven just an hour outside the GTA in the heart of Headwaters. Renowned for its idyllic lavender fields and all-natural products, the farm offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and a chance to reconnect with nature's serene beauty.
We are committed to sustainable farming practices and to providing our visitors with a memorable and educational experience. Our lavender is used in a variety of products, including essential oils, candles, and body care items. If you're in search of a peaceful and picturesque day trip, consider visiting a lavender farm in Ontario. Not only will you be surrounded by fragrant lavender fields, but many farms also offer educational tours and a chance to purchase various lavender-based products. It's the perfect getaway for anyone looking to unwind and take in some beautiful scenery. In 2023, they recently added 200,000 sunflowers to their 150-acre property.
Our Lavender Lounge + Boutique and lavender fields are open seasonally for you to visit. We have over 6,000 lavender plants in our fields. We are just 20 minutes outside Orangeville and just over an hour from the GTA for that perfect weekend drive and experience. Discover your Ontario and what beautiful things we have to offer.
Julie Thurgood-Burnett
Hereward Farms Inc.
+1 226-779-4973
