Macon Film Festival to Honor Dallas Austin with Award, Battle of the Bands, Special Screening of ‘Drumline’
Austin to judge Bibb County High Schools Battle of the Bands
Dallas Austin has been instrumental in the development of the film industry in Georgia. We are honored to present him with this award and excited to see ‘Drumline’ return to the big screen.”MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Macon Film Festival is excited to announce it will honor film and music producer Dallas Austin with the inaugural Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award at the Grand Opera House on Aug. 19 at 7:15 p.m.
— Festival President Justin Andrews
In addition to the presentation, the event will be accompanied by a special screening of “Drumline” and a Battle of the Bands event judged by Austin before the presentation featuring Bibb County high schools Central Fine Arts & International Baccalaureate Magnet High School, Howard High School and Westside High School.
Columbus-native Austin is a Grammy Award-winning producer, 2019 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, film producer and the founder of Rowdy Records. He has produced more than 60 hit singles that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 list with over 20 spending numerous weeks in the Top 10 (most notably Boyz II Men, TLC and Madonna). Austin also produced the films "Drumline" and "ATL," and helped to pass The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act that has catapulted Georgia's film industry to become a global leader with $4.4 billion in direct spending in the state last year alone.
The Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award will be presented to actors, filmmakers, writers, community leaders and musicians that have directly impacted the Georgia film industry on a large scale and whose work has helped to make Georgia an industry leader in film production.
Please visit maconfilmfestival.com for tickets and more information. To arrange an interview with Austin, please contact phudson@rhythmcommunications.com.
Macon Film Festival
Surrounded by a rich musical and southern culture, the Macon Film Festival celebrates independent films while promoting filmmaking for entertainment, inspiration, education, and economic development. The Macon Film Festival is heading into its 18th year with a four-day festival planned for August 17th - 20th. The Macon Film Festival screens independent films from around the world in historic theaters in the city's downtown district as well as fulldome immersive content at Macon's Museum of Arts & Sciences. The festival features daily film screenings, celebrity guests, special screenings, and workshops throughout the festival weekend. Please visit maconfilmfestival.com for tickets and more information.
