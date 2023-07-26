BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Armed Robbery, Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004970
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/26/23 at 04:07AM
LOCATION: Dummerston
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Exit 4 Sunoco Gas & Convenience Store
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 2536 US Route 5 Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/26/23, at approximately 0407 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Westminster Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI B Troop responded to the Exit 4 Sunoco Gas & Convenience Store located at 2356 US Route 5 Dummerston, VT for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and then stole cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information on the incident or attached image is asked to contact VT State Police Westminster Barracks at 802 722 4600 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: