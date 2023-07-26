BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Armed Robbery, Request for information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 7/26/23 at 04:07AM

LOCATION: Dummerston

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM:  Exit 4 Sunoco Gas & Convenience Store

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 2536 US Route 5 Dummerston, VT

                                                                

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/26/23, at approximately 0407 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police Westminster Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI B Troop responded to the Exit 4 Sunoco Gas & Convenience Store located at 2356 US Route 5 Dummerston, VT for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and then stole cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene.  Anyone with information on the incident or attached image is asked to contact VT State Police Westminster Barracks at 802 722 4600 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: 

 

 

 

 

 

