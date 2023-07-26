HCK HOT CHICKEN OPENS FIRST FORT WORTH, TX RESTAURANT ON JULY 29TH, 2023
FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HCK Hot Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant brand that serves up Nashville-style food, that’s kicked up with its signature premium sauces, is opening its first Lone Star State location in Fort Worth, TX. The new flagship restaurant is located at 6600 N. FWY. Suite 128, Ft. Worth, TX 76137 and will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The grand opening will feature $5 sandwiches all day long (one per guest). Plus, every guest will receive a coupon for a free sandwich with any purchase that is good for a future visit. The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
In honor of the big opening, HCK Hot Chicken is giving away Free Sandwiches for a Year. To enter the giveaway, register here. The winner will get one free combo each month for twelve months.
"We are thrilled to partner with Carla and Bill and introduce our delicious menu to the Texas market," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for HCK Hot Chicken. “We are looking forward to sharing our delicious recipes with more communities and growing our presence with the support of our franchise partners."
The husband-and-wife duo Carla and Bill Zenn will lead the location. The Zenns are Fort Worth locals, having raised their family in the city and established many relationships in the community.
“After visiting the leaders and founders of HCK Hot Chicken we were immediately impressed by the family environment, the delicious meal, and their mission of ‘Unity through food.’ We knew we had to share it with our community,” said Carla Zenn, Co-Owner of the Fort Worth HCK Hot Chicken. “We aim to unite diverse traditions and cultures. Our establishment takes pride in serving Halal Chicken, providing a space for community fundraising, and offering employment opportunities to all. We knew it was important to create this space for our community.”
Before joining HCK Hot Chicken Carla and Bill were both corporate employees who loved food and wanted to work for themselves and have the pride of business ownership that had meaning behind it.
The Fort Worth restaurant boasts 1,800 sq. ft. right at the Northeast Corner of 35W and Western Center Blvd and will offer free Wi-Fi, in-restaurant dining, online ordering for pickup and delivery and a cool place to beat the heat.
Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes at the new location, including the star of the menu - Nashville Style Chicken Sandwich as well as Chicken and Waffles and Loaded Mac and Cheese. All of the succulent chicken can be served country style or with any HCK Hot Chicken sauces.
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
HCK Hot Chicken was established in 2020 by co-founders Mike Sarago, Anthony Sarago, and Chef Freddy Gilmore. The restaurant specializes in hot chicken tenders and sandwiches that are prepared with made-to-order spices. HCK Hot Chicken lives up to its name with its unique and premium hot sauces that each infuse a different type of pepper and have increasingly intense levels of heat.
For more information, visit https://www.eathck.com/ or follow HCK Hot Chicken on Facebook and Instagram.
About HCK Hot Chicken
HCK Hot Chicken is a Nashville-style food concept that was born from one of contemporary history’s most challenging periods, the global pandemic. Co-founders Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore, decided to meet the moment by creating a restaurant that would unite people from all walks of life, reminding the world that despite adversity, we have the strength to survive and thrive and can do so with great tasting food.
In 2020, HCK Hot Chicken opened their flagship location in Woodbridge, VA. The restaurant features a flavor-packed menu that is complemented by a signature line of premium sauces. In 2022, HCK Hot Chicken launched a nationwide franchising program to bring their fun, fast-casual restaurant brand to more communities.
To learn more, visit https://www.eathck.com/.
