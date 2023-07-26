Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 27, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Brooklyn
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of North Royalton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of North Royalton
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Brook Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Arcanum-Butler Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Fayette County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Groveport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Harrison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Village of Malinta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Village of Liberty Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Stokes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|City of Sylvania
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Village of Prospect
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Miami Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Cardington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Village of Ashville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Village of Botkins
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Massillon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Strasburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Wood County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.