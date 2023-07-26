Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Auglaize Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of North Royalton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of North Royalton

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination City Of Brooklyn Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Brook Park

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Arcanum-Butler Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Fayette Fayette County Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Franklin Jefferson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

City of Groveport

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hamilton Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit City of Harrison

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Village of Malinta

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Village of Liberty Center

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Stokes Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas City of Sylvania

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Village of Prospect

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Miami Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Bloom Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Cardington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Pickaway Village of Ashville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Springfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Village of Botkins

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Stark Massillon City Health Department

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Massillon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Springfield Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Strasburg

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Wood County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit