Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Auglaize Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of North Royalton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of North Royalton
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
City Of Brooklyn Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Brook Park
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Arcanum-Butler Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Fayette Fayette County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Franklin Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Groveport
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Delhi Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
The Fairfax Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Harrison
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Village of Malinta
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Village of Liberty Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Highland Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Stokes Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas City of Sylvania
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Village of Prospect
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Miami Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Bloom Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Cardington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Village of Ashville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Village of Botkins
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Stark Massillon City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Massillon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Springfield Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Strasburg
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Wood County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

