Ragnarok Origin Reveals Intense Guild Warfare with War of Emperium
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ragnarok Origin has unveiled its much-anticipated event, "War of Emperium," in Malaysia, promising excitement and fierce competition for players. This weekly epic immerses guilds in thrilling battles for control over crucial cities like Prontera, Geffen, and Payon, granting special privileges and rewards to the victors.
At the heart of the War of Emperium lies a gripping struggle as guilds vie for dominance over the cities. Each city houses a precious crystal that must be safeguarded from rival guild attacks. To claim ownership of a city, an attacking guild must shatter the defending guild's crystal. Owning a city brings exclusive benefits, including access to the coveted guild dungeon.
Participation in this grand event comes with specific requirements: players must attain at least level 60, while guilds need to rank in the top 100 of the Royal Competition leaderboards and reach at least level 3. War of Emperium unfolds every Sunday from 20:50 to 22:00, welcoming both individual and team participation.
Prior to the epic clash, a preparation stage commences from 5:00 to 20:00. During this time, guild members eligible for participation receive email notifications, requiring at least 72 hours of guild membership. Portals to the cities open exclusively for guild members who own them, while defending guild members are confined to their own city, barred from entering others. However, once the event starts at 21:00, participating guild members gain the freedom to choose their battleground.
Throughout the War of Emperium, eligible guild leaders and associate leaders can appoint two commanders dedicated to the event, allocating guild materials to enhance members' combat effectiveness and devising strategic plans for victory.
For guilds without city ownership, alliances can be formed during the preparation stage, with up to three guilds per alliance. Alliance members cannot harm each other within the castle or damage each other's crystals. Each castle accommodates a maximum of 200 alliance members.
The fierce battle spans 60 minutes, pitting attacking players against three sequential scenes of the city, while defending players strive to halt their advance. Triumph comes to the attacking guild that obliterates the final ornate crystal in Scene 3, triggering a 15-second cooldown to claim ownership. Nevertheless, the defending guild secures automatic victory if they protect the crystal from harm during the last 10 minutes of the countdown.
Following the War of Emperium, the victorious guild can distribute drop boxes within their ranks until midnight. Participating guild members receive rewards, regardless of city capture, with additional incentives for those securing ownership. Moreover, during the guild's week of city ownership, members gain access to the guild master's treasure chest and the ability to spawn monsters in the guild dungeon.
With captivating rewards, strategic alliances, and intense battles, the War of Emperium ushers players into a realm of unforgettable gaming experiences, solidifying its place as an exhilarating highlight in the world of Ragnarok Origin.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
