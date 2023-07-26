Dentulu & Oasis Diagnostics Forge Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize Salivary Testing for Disease Detection
Oasis Diagnostics Corporation awards Dentulu exclusive rights to commercialize its technologies testing saliva for disease biomarkers & disease risk factors
Our collaboration with Dentulu presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our salivary diagnostic expertise and drive impactful changes in healthcare”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the leading innovator in Teledentistry and Medical-Dental integration, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation, a renowned pioneer in salivary diagnostics. Together with the esteemed salivary diagnostics expert, Dr. Paul Slowey, this collaboration marks an exciting leap forward in utilizing salivary testing for early detection and risk assessments of diseases using the powerful combination of saliva and biomarkers.
Through this exclusive partnership, Dentulu gains the unique exclusive opportunity to commercialize certain cutting-edge salivary tests and proprietary collection developed by Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation to the Dental community. Salivary testing has emerged as a promising avenue for early detection and monitoring of various diseases due to its non-invasive nature and the rich biomarkers present in saliva. By leveraging these advancements in diagnostic technology, Dentulu aims to transform the field of dentistry and healthcare as a whole while improving patient care and outcomes. Some of the tests that are being developed for exclusive distribution through Dentulu include biomarkers for Alzheimer's, Dementia, periodontal disease, Parkinson’s disease, sleep apnea, and certain cancers.
"Dentulu is proud to join forces with Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and Dr. Paul Slowey to bring new and innovative solutions within salivary testing to the forefront of dental care," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and Co-Founder of Dentulu. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide accessible, convenient, and comprehensive oral healthcare solutions to consumers and dental providers alike. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for early detection, prevention, and personalized treatment plans based on a patient's unique saliva biomarkers."
Under this collaboration, Dentulu will integrate specific state-of-the-art salivary tests developed by Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation into its innovative digital dentistry platform. Dentulu's success in Oral Microbiome testing with Oral DNA, the world leader in salivary diagnostics, provided accessibility to salivary testing across the nation and at every doorstep through Teledentistry. Dentulu's award winning Teledentistry platform and the largest network of virtual dentists will now play a pivotal role in ensuring that individuals across diverse communities have access to this groundbreaking technology that evaluates beyond the microbiome and checks each patient for specific biomarkers of system diseases present in simple saliva samples. The combination of Dentulu's nationwide Teledentistry network and Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation's expertise in salivary diagnostics promises to deliver an unparalleled patient experience and a significant advancement in preventive healthcare. Dentulu will also be providing opportunities to dental offices to offer these tests in their offices.
Dr. Paul Slowey, a recognized authority in salivary testing and diagnostics, brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership. With over three decades of experience, Dr. Slowey will provide valuable insights and guidance to Dentulu and Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation, enabling the development of comprehensive risk assessment protocols and disease detection
algorithms.
"Our collaboration with Dentulu presents an exciting opportunity to leverage our salivary diagnostic expertise and drive impactful changes in healthcare," expressed Dr. Paul Slowey. "Together, we aim to pioneer the integration of salivary testing into routine dental check-ups, making disease detection and prevention more accessible, cost-effective, and comfortable for patients worldwide."
The exclusive partnership between Dentulu and Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation represents a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, promising to revolutionize oral healthcare, preventive medicine, and disease detection. Dentulu's Teledentistry platform also provides significant opportunities to integrate the dental and medical industries and expand the availability of actual dental services through Teledentistry. Dentulu has garnered the attention and trust of industry leading companies who have chosen to scale nationally outside of brick and mortal settings to millions of new potential patients. With Dentulu and Oral DNA leading the oral Microbiome testing in Dentistry, additional opportunities exist in introducing an expanded list of testing capabilities to their menu. With the power of saliva as a diagnostic tool, this collaboration with Oasis Diagnostics will pave the way for early intervention and personalized treatment plans, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden of disease.
About Dentulu:
Dentulu is a leading innovator in digital dentistry and telehealth, dedicated to revolutionizing the way oral healthcare is delivered. Through its
Nationwide Dental Network and advanced telehealth platform, Dentulu provides convenient, accessible, and comprehensive dental care to individuals across diverse communities. Dentulu's vision is to enhance patient experiences, optimize clinical outcomes, and improve oral health worldwide. To partner with Dentulu or for more information, visit https://www.dentulu.com
Email: Arash@dentulu.com
About Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation:
Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation is a pioneering company specializing in salivary diagnostics. With a focus on developing innovative oral fluid collection devices, advanced laboratory testing services and diagnostic tests based upon non-invasive saliva specimens, Oasis Diagnostics is at the forefront of oral based testing to aid patients and save lives.
